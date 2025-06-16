BREAKING: Trump Leaving G7 Early
Dick Durbin Tried to Slam the GOP About Political Violence. He Should Tread Carefully.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2025 11:00 PM
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) did the same thing on social media, which will cover tomorrow, but Mr. Dick Durbin (D-IL) took to the Senate floor today to call out political violence, and that saying about rock-throwing and glass houses came to mind.

“To attempt to politicize this tragedy is absolutely unacceptable. This rhetoric from elected officials is beyond dangerous and incites even more violence. It is reprehensible and it must be called out on both sides of the aisle,” he said. 

Well, Dicky boy, it’s your problem. It wasn’t conservatives who tried to assassinate Donald Trump twice, firebomb Tesla dealerships, firebomb pro-Israel events, and engulf cities in riots over immigration enforcement operations. Our base isn’t teeming with antisemites who gun down Israeli Embassy aides on the street. Sir, we don’t go about setting governor’s mansions on fire. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence was attacked earlier this year. Why? His stance over Israel. 

The ’both sides’ talk from Democrats regarding political violence has become ironic in the extreme since they’re trying to ‘both sides’ the issue. It’s a clear-cut sign that they know their side is at fault for the mayhem. Conservatives are throwing rocks at police in Los Angeles or using explosive devices to storm local ICE facilities in Portland, Oregon.  

And it’s because of these little speeches that mayhem will continue because the Left will know that national Democrats will rationalize or outright run interference for their bad behavior. Sorry, Dick, we see right through this, and the millions who trashed legacy media see it too.  

Domestic terrorism is now a left-wing problem. 

