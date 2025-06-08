America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA

We’re under attack. That’s it. America isn’t going to tolerate the rioting mayhem that marked the summer of 2020. With no election on the horizon for Trump, he can and will do everything to put the illegal alien mobs down in our cities. Los Angeles has been engulfed in anti-ICE chaos, as activists have begun targeting and assaulting federal agents who are performing their duties in enforcing our immigration laws. The National Guard was deployed yesterday. Once a Department of Homeland Security building was stormed, and the antics bled into the next day, Trump called in the big guns.

They’re just so mad about immigration policy https://t.co/FdeLcOv6iQ — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) June 8, 2025

For Democratic Party operatives, you own this. There’s no way to spin it. These are the people you’re fighting to keep here. They’re looting, setting cars on fire, and waving foreign flags. This image captures the anti-ICE rioting in Los Angeles perfectly. It’s also becoming the unofficial logo for the Democratic Party:

BREAKING: RIOTERS BRANDISHING MEXICAN FLAGS ARE SETTING CARS FIRE IN LA — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) June 8, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: Anti-ICE protesters and other activists have now set a car on fire in the middle of a busy intersection, as chaos erupts. Protesters can be seen waving Mexican flags in the streets pic.twitter.com/kJYBW9cRXa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 8, 2025

Mass deportations are the moderate solution pic.twitter.com/QY7lhruNMT — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 8, 2025

If this doesn't scream American patriotism I don't know what does https://t.co/d3gBazBL58 pic.twitter.com/jEFGLBouNo — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 8, 2025

Same terrorist group the scum who assassinated the two Israeli embassy staffers in DC was affiliated. https://t.co/N9uihWWkvu — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 8, 2025

Not an American flag in sight. https://t.co/UtvcJTNa8z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 8, 2025

Law and order must be restored. Crush the illegal alien hordes. Arrest them and their supporters.