Hegseth Threatens to Send in the Marines
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los...
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right...
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
The Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Got Summed Up Perfectly With This Tweet
And In Other News…More Important Things Than Billionaires Fighting
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 271: Shroud of Turin Expert Russ Breault Interview
Institutional Brakes
Europe's Cascade of Self-inflicted Wounds
First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling...
The Cruel Case of Political Prisoner Derek Chauvin
Iran's New Drones Unlikely to Scare Trump
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots
Tipsheet

America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 08, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

We’re under attack. That’s it. America isn’t going to tolerate the rioting mayhem that marked the summer of 2020. With no election on the horizon for Trump, he can and will do everything to put the illegal alien mobs down in our cities. Los Angeles has been engulfed in anti-ICE chaos, as activists have begun targeting and assaulting federal agents who are performing their duties in enforcing our immigration laws. The National Guard was deployed yesterday. Once a Department of Homeland Security building was stormed, and the antics bled into the next day, Trump called in the big guns. 

Advertisement

For Democratic Party operatives, you own this. There’s no way to spin it. These are the people you’re fighting to keep here. They’re looting, setting cars on fire, and waving foreign flags. This image captures the anti-ICE rioting in Los Angeles perfectly. It’s also becoming the unofficial logo for the Democratic Party:

Recommended

What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Law and order must be restored. Crush the illegal alien hordes. Arrest them and their supporters. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles Matt Vespa
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right Now? Matt Vespa
The Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Got Summed Up Perfectly With This Tweet Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold
Advertisement