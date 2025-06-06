Yeah, Something About the Timelines for the Biden Autopen Usage Makes No Sense

The Biden autopen has become an official focal point of a Department of Justice Investigation. DOJ official Ed Martin was already looking into the matter, with a top Democratic whistleblower coming forward. Thus far, Mr. Martin has named Anita Dunn, Bob Bauer, and Ron Klain the main suspects in using the presidential autopen without Joe Biden’s knowledge. Martin says the autopen is constitutional, but all parties must be cogent; Biden was not.

The timeline shows that Joe Biden was present at the White House when the autopen was used for two-thirds of the pardons he issued (via Oversight Project):

Two-thirds of autopenned pardons—including ones for the members of the January 6 Committee, President Biden’s family members, Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, Iranian spies, and others—occurred when President Biden was physically located in Washington, D.C. Every single autopenned commutation, including ones that removed the death sentences of nearly every inmate on federal death row, freed Iranian spies, and more, was issued while President Biden was physically present in Washington, D.C.

The Autopen Presidency Part III: Autopen Clemency While President Biden was in D.C.



Why was the Biden WH autopenning boatloads of pardons and commutations while the President was in D.C.?



Was he sitting in the Oval while the autopen was running the Presidency?



The receipts: https://t.co/gdDJgQ1Gx4 pic.twitter.com/XQOGbfS2Xf — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 3, 2025

By year: pic.twitter.com/YlFVwEVDmj — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 3, 2025

In fact, the only autopenned pardons that were issued when President Biden was not in Washington, D.C., were the six pardons issued while President Biden was golfing with his family on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 3, 2025

Given President Biden’s clear cognitive decline, the frequent use of the autopen—often while he was in Washington, D.C.—raises additional questions for investigators.



Read our blog post here: https://t.co/Ys4NWAQxjE — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 3, 2025

That’s why President Trump has ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate; Mr. Martin will need help sifting through the wreckage.