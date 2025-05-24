WaPo's Editorial Board Took a Most Laughable Take Follwing the Israeli Embassy Staffer Killings

Anytime we have a national event where the left wing is solely to blame—the media, without exception, tries to ‘both sides’ the story. You already know this, but given the media and the Democratic Party’s coddling of antisemitism and radical Islamic terrorists, it’s quite an exercise to watch in real time. On Wednesday night, Israeli Embassy aides Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were assassinated by Elias Rodriguez, who chanted “free Palestine” as police arrested him. He also said he committed this heinous act at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, for the Gaza cause.

We have leftists claiming this was a false flag operation. However, others have outright come out in support of Rodriguez, like how the Left adores Luigi Mangione, the UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin. The media seems more concerned about how this event might cast the pro-Hamas student movement as violent. Yeah, that’s because they are, besides being terrorist trash who should be deported. The conspicuous absence from some top Democrats—have the Obamas weighed in on this tragedy—regarding the killings is also interesting. Democrats cannot anger this insane slice of their base. Still, this Washington Post editorial truly captures the waffled line the Left takes when it’s their people committing all the violence and acts of terrorism:

Antisemitism has flared up alongside mass protests against Israel over its forceful response to Hamas’s barbaric attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. But even before the war, Jews were experiencing rising hate. In 2017, white nationalists carrying tiki torches chanted “Jews will not replace us” at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly. On Jan. 6, 2021, a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol wore a sweatshirt that said “Camp Auschwitz” over a Nazi-themed T-shirt. (President Donald Trump pardoned him on his first day back in the White House.) […] It is essential that everyone speak out clearly and unequivocally against political violence. Whether it emanates from the fever swamps on the left or right, whether it’s Islamophobia or antisemitism, whether it targets a presidential candidate or the chief executive of a health insurance company, politically motivated violence in America cannot be tolerated. Such acts need to become counterproductive — and punished to the fullest extent of the law — to keep them from becoming contagious.

No, sir. You’re not going to try and equate the two. Antisemitism is now wholly an issue for liberals. The Unite the Right rally was a blip compared to the months-long campaign of mayhem that occurred across multiple college campuses nationwide, some of which were at supposedly elite institutions. It’s not a debate. It’s a fact. The Left is the party of antisemitism. They have an institutional problem with these people who are in cultural bastions, in elected office, and the news media. And Democrats can’t purge them, lest they want to hurt their election chances. Hell week for Democrats, which was already going badly over the Biden prostate cancer and mental health cover-up, just got worse.

Take this op-ed and shove it.

Also, what fresh hell is this?

Hall of fame horrific tweet from the Washington Post. https://t.co/kay4Wb5Kcf pic.twitter.com/u0VIGPf4S1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 23, 2025