Trump Did Something That Left the South African President Aghast

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with President Donald Trump was tense. It wasn’t a screaming match. Mr. Ramaphosa was calm and collected, but Trump showed the African leader footage of farm attacks and leaders of opposition parties clamoring about killing white farmers.

Trump assured Ramaphosa that he wasn’t trying to make him look bad, but the South African leader was aghast. He did try to push back on the claims of white genocide, said his government is strongly opposed to any race-based violence, and attempted to clear the air about the new legislation that aims to strip land from farmers.

After the video, NBC’s Peter Alexander decided to ask Trump about the Qatari 747, which the United States Air Force formally took possession of, which sent Trump rightfully into a rage. He smacked him down, saying he didn’t have the chops to be a good reporter while calling his outlet fake news. It was vintage Trump. 

The president kept circling back on ways to punch Alexander while commenting that the news media here would never report these stories from South Africa, so he brought it up in the Oval Office.

Full video:

