Tipsheet

Jake Tapper Should Expect All of His Interviews to Be Like This

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 21, 2025 6:55 AM
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Megyn Kelly was tough but fair. It was a reckoning that was long overdue for an industry that did work to cover up Joe Biden’s apparent health issues. The mental health scheme was something we’ve been saying for years. A minor fall—okay? But the incidents where Joe Biden exhibited signs of aging, dementia, and a degrading memory are too numerous. Something was wrong. We were right, and the legacy press was wrong.

This is often the case, but this one was the equivalent of no one noticing the elephant in the room. No, it was knowing the elephant was present, but there was zero effort to understand why it was there. We’ve heard the excuses, mostly centered on the lack of access to the White House. What access? The Biden administration was like Shawshank prison when it came to media availability.

Tapper admitted conservative media was right. The CNN host was allowed to expound on materials they discovered, like how 2023 was really when Joe went downhill, though he blamed familial strife as an exacerbating factor. That’s not an excuse to be part of a cover-up. He also said he didn’t think he was blasé toward the mental acuity issues with the then-president. Jake, you went after Lara Trump on your show, but later we learned he called and apologized to her for it (via NY Post):

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday admitted during a pointed exchange with Megyn Kelly that he apologized to Lara Trump for dismissing her concerns about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during a viral 2020 interview.

Tapper told Kelly he felt “tremendous humility” about his past coverage of the former president while plugging his forthcoming book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” on her podcast. 

In the book, Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson, a CNN contributor, detail how Democratic insiders shielded Biden’s condition from public view because they feared a second Trump term. 

“She saw something that I did not see at the time — 100% — and I own that,” Tapper said of Lara Trump during the tense interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” 

Pressed by Kelly on whether he had apologized, Tapper replied, “I already apologized to her. I called her months ago.” 

He said the conversation “went well” and that the president’s daughter-in-law clarified she never meant to mock Biden’s stutter. 

“After we did the research for this book and I realized how bad his acuity issues were, I called Lara Trump and I said, ‘You were right,’” Tapper said. 

There are damning stories in the book. Yet, what cannot be resolved is that the media knew about this and did nothing. They even backed off when top Biden aides would call and scream at them. That’s not a normal reaction. It’s a projection that what some in the media suspected about Biden’s mental state was true. Still, being in the tank for Democrats, these legacy media types relented, and here we are. And now, we learn that Biden likely had prostate cancer during his entire presidency, which was never disclosed, with the same liars who tried to cover up Joe’s mental decline going out there, hoping we trust them about these updates.

We don’t—this Mickey Mouse con job is over.

