Jake Tapper Should Expect All of His Interviews to Be Like This

Megyn Kelly was tough but fair. It was a reckoning that was long overdue for an industry that did work to cover up Joe Biden’s apparent health issues. The mental health scheme was something we’ve been saying for years. A minor fall—okay? But the incidents where Joe Biden exhibited signs of aging, dementia, and a degrading memory are too numerous. Something was wrong. We were right, and the legacy press was wrong.

.@megynkelly is GRILLING HIM🚨



Tapper: “I called Lara Trump and I said you were right.”



Kelly: “She was totally right...I feel angry because she was right and not only did you not allow her to make her comments, but you seem to try to humiliate her.”pic.twitter.com/8yT3lr4ZJC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

DELUSION!🚨



Kelly: “You covered the Biden presidency aggressively throughout the 4 years...& you didn't cover mental acuity, hardly at all....When issues came up, you seem to be running cover for the president.



Tapper: “No, I don’t think that’s true.”pic.twitter.com/Q0HK8RU0B8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Kelly: "You didn't ask him about [his health], you didn't follow up on the fact that he was falling up the stairs, that he was losing his train of thought regularly, that he was slurring, that he was incomprehensible..."



Tapper: That's true.



🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/g7FgqvVxYm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

.@megynkelly presses Jake Tapper on the obvious coverup of Joe Biden's mental decline, and asks how he responds to that:



Tapper: "Tough and fair question...Alex and I interviewed 200 people, mostly Democratic insiders...They justified to themselves what they had done...by saying… pic.twitter.com/2TewxdcxpL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

DOUBLING DOWN: 🚨After a lengthy hard-hitting interview with Megyn, Tapper STILL REFUSES to admit that he was apart of a cover up.



Tapper: "I do not accept that I was part of a cover up. I do not accept that I was just providing cover for Joe Biden."pic.twitter.com/RYCtI07Lv5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Megyn is OWNING him and we're here for it. 👏



Tapper: “Let's be honest and, and full about what you're talking about. Frank Foer—”



Kelly: “There’s no problem with honesty on this show.”pic.twitter.com/Qb0YBwnmgp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

OH that's what you need? Soul searching? How about jail.🤡



Tapper: "Alex & I are here to say the conservative media was right & conservative media was correct & that there should be a lot of SOUL-SEARCHING, not just among me, but among the legacy media"pic.twitter.com/1GZvRS85cO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

This is often the case, but this one was the equivalent of no one noticing the elephant in the room. No, it was knowing the elephant was present, but there was zero effort to understand why it was there. We’ve heard the excuses, mostly centered on the lack of access to the White House. What access? The Biden administration was like Shawshank prison when it came to media availability.

BOOM!💥



Tapper: “If we're gonna do this, let's just stick to the facts here”



Kelly: “Jake, that is what I've been doing all along...One of us — didn’t miss the biggest story of the century when it comes to presidential politics, and one of us did.”🤯pic.twitter.com/YWuYPg9hif — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

She's leaving Tapper SPEECHLESS.😶



Tapper: "Joe Biden has been saying stupid things for decades".



Kelly: "That minimizes it...over here in my ecosphere, we were covering all of these..for you..there was no effort, none to get to the bottom of this.”pic.twitter.com/aRuFT32liU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

So... Biden family issues = despicable media coverup?🤔🤡



[Min 3:11] Tapper: "He really deteriorated tremendously the next time there was a really horrible family incident, which was when Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart in the summer of '23."pic.twitter.com/MpWWwKJTRG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

DEPLORABLE DEMS🚨



[Min 2:47] Tapper: "Most of his campaign staff would say 'look... he has senior moments, he's fine...', well he wasn't fine...throughout his presidency, that non-functioning Biden would show up more & more, & he was worse & worse."pic.twitter.com/MpWWwKJTRG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

[Min 2:20]



Tapper: "One top aid said that the loss of Beau was like watching somebody pour water on sand—that was the effect on [Biden's] psyche."



Beau passed away in 2015. Biden's psyche has apparently been "like water on wet sand" since 2015. pic.twitter.com/MpWWwKJTRG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Tapper admitted conservative media was right. The CNN host was allowed to expound on materials they discovered, like how 2023 was really when Joe went downhill, though he blamed familial strife as an exacerbating factor. That’s not an excuse to be part of a cover-up. He also said he didn’t think he was blasé toward the mental acuity issues with the then-president. Jake, you went after Lara Trump on your show, but later we learned he called and apologized to her for it (via NY Post):

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday admitted during a pointed exchange with Megyn Kelly that he apologized to Lara Trump for dismissing her concerns about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during a viral 2020 interview. Tapper told Kelly he felt “tremendous humility” about his past coverage of the former president while plugging his forthcoming book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” on her podcast. In the book, Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson, a CNN contributor, detail how Democratic insiders shielded Biden’s condition from public view because they feared a second Trump term. “She saw something that I did not see at the time — 100% — and I own that,” Tapper said of Lara Trump during the tense interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” Pressed by Kelly on whether he had apologized, Tapper replied, “I already apologized to her. I called her months ago.” He said the conversation “went well” and that the president’s daughter-in-law clarified she never meant to mock Biden’s stutter. “After we did the research for this book and I realized how bad his acuity issues were, I called Lara Trump and I said, ‘You were right,’” Tapper said.

There are damning stories in the book. Yet, what cannot be resolved is that the media knew about this and did nothing. They even backed off when top Biden aides would call and scream at them. That’s not a normal reaction. It’s a projection that what some in the media suspected about Biden’s mental state was true. Still, being in the tank for Democrats, these legacy media types relented, and here we are. And now, we learn that Biden likely had prostate cancer during his entire presidency, which was never disclosed, with the same liars who tried to cover up Joe’s mental decline going out there, hoping we trust them about these updates.

We don’t—this Mickey Mouse con job is over.