It Didn't Take Long for the CA Fertility Clinic Bombing to Evaporate From the News Cycle

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Over the weekend, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, decided to commit an act of domestic terrorism. It wasn’t over Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Epstein files, or even transgender sports. It was over being born, apparently. He was reportedly part of a death cult that believed that no one should be reproducing. In other words, this guy was crazier than a bag of fruit loops. Bartkus set off a car bomb at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. He was killed in the explosion. Four others were injured (via NY Post): 

The madman who blew himself up outside a Palm Springs, California, IVF clinic posted a fanatical manifesto in which he declared “a war against pro-lifers” and described his devotion to a “pro-mortalist” death cult that believes no one should be having babies. 

Investigators believe that Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, uploaded the chilling, foul-mouthed, 30-minute rant in which he tried to justify detonating a car bomb outside the American Reproductive Centers on Saturday, law enforcement sources told The Post. 

He took specific aim at IVF, calling it “extremely wrong.” 

[…] 

“I’m angry I exist,” the avowed vegan said in the recording, before claiming he did not give his parents permission for him to be born. 

He added: “Basically I’m anti-life. And IVF is like kind of the epitome of pro-life ideology.” 

In addition to the rambling audio manifest, the site had a Q&A about Bartkus’ ideology, and transcripts from the YouTube channel of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter Adam Lanza.

The writings and recordings reflected nihilist “anti-natalist” or “anti-life” views, which revolve around the belief that life inevitably involves suffering, and it’s wrong for anyone to bring new life into the world. 

The media can’t frame this as an act of pro-life terrorism or something, so they’re moving on. Also, bigger news is happening, like Joe Biden having his prostate cancer diagnosis covered up by his staff since the start of his presidency. The former president announced he had stage four metastatic prostate cancer on Sunday. That doesn’t pop up out of the blue. 

