Tipsheet

FBI Director Kash Patel Took This House Dem to the Woodshed Over Her DOJ Weaponization Nonsense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 08, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

FBI Director Kash Patel knew what he was getting into when he was tapped to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was a descent into the snake pit. He knew the players, his enemies, and the nauseating theatrics of the Washington scene. He was prepared for the antics at the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies. 

The hearing was over the 2026 FBI budget, but Rep. Madeline Dean (D-PA) decided to make the most of it. Dean was a former Trump impeachment manager, and she had the gall to ask whether she should expect to face persecution from the FBI. Patel went off. 

"You want to know who was targeted by a weaponized FBI?” he asked.   

“Me."

While Dean’s demeanor is annoying beyond belief, riddled with puerile inflections and weak sauce innuendos, Patel felt the need to push back hard, especially when she accused him of committing perjury, for which she said so without evidence. The Pennsylvania Democrat alleged that some whistleblowers said that as a private citizen, Patel was involved in the firing of FBI officials tasked with the January 6 investigations.  

Dean is not just any shrew but an ineffective one. No one cares about January 6, lady. Trump won. Your party lost. This saga is over, but that doesn’t mean we won’t pummel out-of-touch and supremely stupid Democrats who continue to bring it up.  

"We should worry about your lack of candor,” responded Patel. “You’re accusing me of committing perjury. Have the audacity to actually put the facts forward instead of lying for political banter so you can have a 20-second donation hit." 

Damn.  

Nothing Democrats hurl against us works. We’re winning. We’re in charge. 

We hit them with a tire iron if they want to slap us. That’s how you win.

Also, Democrats crying about DOJ weaponization is just a peak lack of self-awareness. 

