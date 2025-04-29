Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is'

Former MSNBC political analyst Mark Halperin knows how CNN leans; anyone with deductive reasoning skills is aware that it’s one of the most antagonistic outlets out there toward Donald Trump and the Republicans. They claim they’re all about facts. False—they’re all for alternative facts. And those have become whatever is being disseminated within the dense confines of the liberal bubble in which most Democrats reside.

Democrats were wrong about COVID, the 2024 election, Russian collusion, and numerous other issues. The pandemic was the worst, with this sect believing in pure science fiction over masks, the vaccine, and the levels of infection.

Yet, they’re also a loyal base. Like crack addicts in an alley, they’ll crawl back, which is why MSNBC and CNN trot out stories and segments that are laughably untrue. Halperin discussed how he was able to catch a bit of NewsNight with Abby Philip while traveling and observed how anti-Trump it is.

CNN “is so anti-Trump, it's crazy,” says @MarkHalperin, who caught the top of “NewsNight with @abbydphillip” while riding home from the airport. “It’s crazy how anti-Trump it is ... It’s so anti-Trump.” #CNN #Trump pic.twitter.com/YAJr5cJW2t — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) April 26, 2025

“It’s [CNN] so anti-Trump, it's crazy,” he said. Hey, there's a reason why 'CNN sucks' was such a catchy war cry during the 2016 election, Mark. It's true.

Halperin was discussing Trump and media with Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine on 2Way. He's also calling out the media clowns who are trying to play the 'I saw nothing' game regarding Joe Biden s mental decline: