White House Slams Amazon’s Latest ‘Hostile and Political Act’
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Doesn't Have Time for This Lib Talking Point About...
Social Media Reactions to Shri Thanedear's Impeachment Announcement Will Make You Laugh Yo...
Walz Admits What He's 'Very Pessimistic' About Concerning the Midterm Elections
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing
Bessent Explains How Domestic and Foreign Investment Will Be Incentivized Through Tax Bill
How USDA Has Supported Trump's America First Agenda in First 100 Days
VIP
Sanders Thinks Americans Are Not as 'Dumb' as Slotkin Believes They Are When...
The Liberal Party Wins Canadian Election
Bessent Gives an Update on Trump's Trade War With China
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War'
Democratic Rep. Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Pam Bondi: We Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Children With Sex Reassignment Surgery
Los Angeles County Is Dead, but It Won’t Lie Down
Tipsheet

Ex-MSNBC Analyst on CNN: 'It's Crazy How Anti-Trump It Is'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former MSNBC political analyst Mark Halperin knows how CNN leans; anyone with deductive reasoning skills is aware that it’s one of the most antagonistic outlets out there toward Donald Trump and the Republicans. They claim they’re all about facts. False—they’re all for alternative facts. And those have become whatever is being disseminated within the dense confines of the liberal bubble in which most Democrats reside.

Advertisement

Democrats were wrong about COVID, the 2024 election, Russian collusion, and numerous other issues. The pandemic was the worst, with this sect believing in pure science fiction over masks, the vaccine, and the levels of infection. 

Yet, they’re also a loyal base. Like crack addicts in an alley, they’ll crawl back, which is why MSNBC and CNN trot out stories and segments that are laughably untrue. Halperin discussed how he was able to catch a bit of NewsNight with Abby Philip while traveling and observed how anti-Trump it is. 

“It’s [CNN] so anti-Trump, it's crazy,” he said. Hey, there's a reason why 'CNN sucks' was such a catchy war cry during the 2016 election, Mark. It's true. 

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Halperin was discussing Trump and media with Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine on 2Way. He's also calling out the media clowns who are trying to play the 'I saw nothing' game regarding Joe Biden s mental decline:

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Whatever Happened to Kilmar? Derek Hunter
Spoiler: The 'Pro Palestine' Mob Is Neither 'Pro-Peace' nor 'Anti-War' Guy Benson
The Trump Effect: Another Major Company Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing Leah Barkoukis
Of Course, CNN's Jake Tapper Did This to the Trump White House Lawn Display of Illegal Aliens Matt Vespa
George Orwell Warned Us About This — and Now They Are Saying It Out Loud Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Aide Ripped the Spine Out of the Media Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement