It's Not a Good Day to Be an Illegal Alien in America

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2025 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Internal Revenue Service is now joining Trump’s deportation force: the agency announced today that they will be sharing illegal alien taxpayer information with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It’s part of a widespread federal effort to find people who shouldn’t be here and deport them. Violent criminals or not, if you came here illegally, it’s best you pack your bags and leave before ICE comes knocking (via Axios):

The Internal Revenue Service has agreed to share the personal information of undocumented taxpayers with immigration authorities, a new court filing shows. 

"DHS can legally request return information relating to individuals under criminal investigation, and the IRS must provide it," according to the document. 

Why it matters: Immigrants without legal status contribute billions in tax revenue every year and the IRS has has kept their tax returns, which include home and work addresses, private. 

Sharing this information will help immigration enforcement agents find undocumented immigrants faster, and potentially help the Trump Administration achieve its deportation goals. 

But it could also discourage undocumented immigrants from paying taxes and lead more to work in the informal economy.

What they're saying: Border Czar Tom Homan argues that this deal is about protecting social security in a recent interview with Axios. 

"This is about protecting social security for American people," Homan said. "Illegal aliens use the social security numbers of American people everyday." 

This announcement comes after the Supreme Court shut down little district judges who tried to halt the deportation of illegal aliens. The Court said that the Trump administration can deport illegals under the Alien Enemies Act and issued an injunction against returning an illegal alien who was deported to the wrong country. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned that illegal immigrants better self-deport soon.

