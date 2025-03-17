Trump Officials Told a Federal Judge to Shove It Regarding His Order to...
Did Joy Reid Really Just Say That About America?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 17, 2025 6:05 AM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We don’t need to discuss this much further because you can write this off on its face. Fired MSNBC host Joy Reid trashed America, which isn’t shocking but why she would go there is still interesting. The woman, who has suffered a meltdown since being axed from the network, spoke with lefty writer Ta-Nehisi Coates about his new book, The Message, which is anti-Israel propaganda. This conversation was held at Xavier University in New Orleans, sponsored by Baldwin and Co. 

The topic was the Middle East, but what Reid said about America and opportunity was astounding. She said, “When my mother came from Guyana, she realized it is not a land of opportunity for people like us.” I don’t even know what that means, Joy. You were on MSNBC for years and accumulated generational wealth. What other county could an immigrant child, like yourself, grow up, get educated, and become a millionaire through the media industry? The only problem, Joy, is that your views are trash, and you have an insufferable personality. It’s just an ungrateful take. 

To quote Corrado Soprano, Joy Reid is “like a woman with a Virginia ham under her arm, crying the blues because she has no bread.”

