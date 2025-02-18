Eric Adams Just Cooked the Media

New York City Mayor Eric Adams could be the victim of an unprecedented power move by Gov. Kathy Hochul: she could remove him from office. Adams, a Democrat, will be the second duly elected official removed from the scene because he did something that angered progressives. It’s no secret that Adams is working with the Trump administration to locate and deport illegal aliens in the Big Apple.

Adams was the subject of a federal corruption probe, which was dropped, causing the overseeing prosecutor to resign. There’s been a deluge of resignations from his office since then. Hochul would love to sell that line as the main reason if she follows through, and she’s dumb enough to think we’d buy it. When the initial corruption charges were filed, she couldn’t care less, but he might have to go now that Adams is working with Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan. It’s a brutally transparent ousting.

Today, there were a series of meetings about the fate of Mr. Adams, who has said he’s not going anywhere. While taking photos with supporters, a reporter asked why he wasn’t taking questions from the media. His answer was Trumpian: “Cause y’all liars.”

🔥 NYC Mayor Adams SMOKES the lying media.



REPORTER: Why don’t you take questions from the press?



ADAMS: ’Cuz y’all LIARS’ pic.twitter.com/S01xco1dcQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 18, 2025

I don’t know if Adams will win re-election. He faces a crowded field, with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo expected to toss his hat into the ring. Despite his background as a retired NYPD officer, his mayoralty has been mostly a disappointment. However, if his last hurrah is helping the Trump administration boot people who shouldn’t be here, it’s a good one, like that slapping down of the media to their faces.