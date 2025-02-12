Trump's Takeover of the Kennedy Center Is Complete

President Donald J. Trump has taken over the Kennedy Center. It’s now official and complete. This center is now Trump’s domain after firing numerous board members and installing himself as chairman. The remaining members unanimously elected him and booted its current president (via WaPo):

Advertisement

The Kennedy Center board of trustees voted Wednesday afternoon to install President Donald Trump as chairman of the board, cementing the plan Trump announced Friday to overhaul the storied arts institution with him at its helm. It also voted to terminate Deborah Rutter as president and made former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell interim president, according to multiple people with knowledge of the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Trump attended the virtual board meeting. The refashioned board of trustees is made up entirely of Trump appointees, many of whom were appointed after he terminated all of former president Joe Biden’s appointees. New members include White House personnel office director Sergio Gor, chief of staff Susie Wiles and Usha Vance. “It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the vote. “We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

And to no one’s surprise, some stars are resigning from their positions after this change in management (via The Hill):

At approximately the same time that Trump announced his chairmanship, musician Ben Folds said he would resign as artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, “given developments at the Kennedy Center.” “It’s been a wonderful 8 years” the former Ben Folds Five singer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he and the Kennedy Center’s staff encouraged “thousands of fresh new audiences to appreciate symphonic music.” The award-winning opera singer and actress Renée Fleming said she would depart from her role as artistic adviser at large to the Kennedy Center. She praised David Rubenstein, whom Trump replaced as chair, saying his leadership is “just one of the many ways he has contributed to America’s cultural and historic heritage. He is the greatest patriot I know.” […] Shonda Rhimes, the renowned television writer and producer, also reportedly resigned from the board after serving as the Kennedy Center’s treasurer.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump has been unanimously elected Chairman of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees.



Congratulations, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/5dpyU0CVQU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2025

Goodbye, then.

I’m sure this is how the media treat this story: