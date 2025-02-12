'The Truth Is Coming': GOP Rep to Spearhead New Task Force That Will Reveal Top Federal Secrets

Should we call this Project X-Files? This event regarding the JFK files has been years in the making. It’s been a generations-long wait for those interested in UFOs. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) announced that she had been tasked by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, to lead a task force aimed at declassifying top federal secrets, from COVID origins to RFK's assassination to the 9/11 files to documents on Jeffrey Epstein—all will be revealed (via Fox News):

JUST IN: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna will lead the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. They include: - 9/11 files - Jeffrey Epstein files - JFK killing - Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's killing - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. killing - COVID-19 origins - UFOs The truth is… pic.twitter.com/GHHZPwZROg

🚨HOLY CRAP!🚨 Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says her FIRST investigation will be the JFK assassination. “Based on what I've seen, the initial hearing held in Congress was FAULTY. I believe there were TWO SHOOTERS.” pic.twitter.com/tWQppbnoyY

GOP FL Rep Luna on leading investigation task force looking at JFK & Martin Luther King Jr assassinations: It's going to be covering on a thorough investigation into the John F. Kennedy assassination. And I can tell you, based on what I've been seeing so far, the initial hearing…

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., will lead a new task force focused on the declassification of federal secrets – including records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and other documents in the public interest, Fox News Digital has learned.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., appointed Luna to chair the "Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets."

Luna is expected to focus on examining the declassification of materials in the public interest, including the client list of Jeffrey Epstein, and files relating to Sept. 11, 2001, COVID-19 origins, UFOs and more.

Fox News Digital has learned that Comer and Luna are sending letters to necessary agencies to kick off the declassification investigations.

[…]

The creation of the task force comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling the director of national intelligence and other appropriate officials to present a plan for the full and complete release of all JFK assassination records within 15 days.

He also ordered that officials immediately review the records relating to RFK and MLK assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.

[…]

"We have spent years seeking information on the assassinations of President Kennedy, Senator Kennedy, Reverend King, and other government secrets without success," Luna told Fox News Digital. "It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve, which is why I am honored to lead this bipartisan task force that seeks truth and transparency."