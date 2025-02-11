Tom Homan Has a Clue Where the ICE Leaks Are Coming From...and It's...
VIP
Trump Is Facing a Familiar Foe Not Even a Month Into His Second...
Israeli Forces Found Some Interesting Items in a Seized Hezbollah Weapons Cache
Trump Broke These People
Trump and Musk Are Spring Cleaning the Government
'Mr. President, May I Drive the Bulldozer?'
Strengthen Iran Policy by Amplifying Iranian Calls for Democracy
What Is It the Democrats Are Afraid of?
The Path Forward for the Trump-Era Federal Trade Commission
DOGE Uncovers $50B Annually Sent to People Without SSNs—Why Didn't Congress Reveal This?
Decreasing Wildfire Devastation Requires Permitting Reform
USAID: To Have or Not to Have
The Red Cross and the Red Heads
Did Musk Really Just Kill the CFPB? Please Make Sure It Stays...
Tipsheet

Secretary of Defense Hegseth Ends the Woke Games at Fort Bragg

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 11, 2025 1:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Fort Liberty is no more. It was formerly known as Fort Bragg during the Biden presidency in a push to give military facilities named after Confederate generals a woke makeover. It was part of that weird period where liberals were obsessed about the names of things, statutes, and other silly stuff that was a blatant attempt at erasing American history. With Trump winning the 2024 election, he promised to get Fort Bragg’s name back.  

Advertisement

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made it official, though there’s a little twist. It’s renamed Fort Bragg, not after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg but Pfc. According to Lucas Tomlinson, Roland L. Bragg is a World War II hero. Hegseth made the change as he headed to Germany: 

Recommended

Tom Homan Has a Clue Where the ICE Leaks Are Coming From...and It's Not Surprising Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed a new memorandum renaming Fort Liberty in North Carolina to Fort Roland L. Bragg.  

 Hegseth signed the memo shortly before landing in Stuttgart, Germany aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17. The name Fort Bragg is coming back, but with a twist. It will not be named after the former Confederate general.  

Instead, the new name pays tribute to Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge. 

We got the name back. That’s what’s important. 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Homan Has a Clue Where the ICE Leaks Are Coming From...and It's Not Surprising Matt Vespa
Israeli Forces Found Some Interesting Items in a Seized Hezbollah Weapons Cache Matt Vespa
Trump Broke These People Derek Hunter
DOGE Uncovers $50B Annually Sent to People Without SSNs—Why Didn't Congress Reveal This? Rick Manning
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department Jeff Charles
Trump Pushes Forward with Plan to Use IRS Workers in Deportations Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Homan Has a Clue Where the ICE Leaks Are Coming From...and It's Not Surprising Matt Vespa
Advertisement