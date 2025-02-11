Secretary of Defense Hegseth Ends the Woke Games at Fort Bragg

Fort Liberty is no more. It was formerly known as Fort Bragg during the Biden presidency in a push to give military facilities named after Confederate generals a woke makeover. It was part of that weird period where liberals were obsessed about the names of things, statutes, and other silly stuff that was a blatant attempt at erasing American history. With Trump winning the 2024 election, he promised to get Fort Bragg’s name back.

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth has signed a Memorandum, once again renaming Fort Liberty in North Carolina, formerly Fort Bragg, back to Fort Bragg, but instead of having the Namesake of the Base be Confederate Civil War General Braxton Bragg, it will instead be named… pic.twitter.com/R67p4Qoc1D — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 11, 2025

Since almost all Signage at Fort Bragg has already been changed to Fort Liberty, the change back to Fort Bragg will likely cost between $5-7 Million. The Namesake changes of all 9 Army Bases named after Confederate Generals in 2023, was estimated by the Naming Commission and U.S.… https://t.co/Xfw2Dkr6Mf — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 11, 2025

BREAKING: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just signed a memo renaming Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg pic.twitter.com/UQspTmcHG9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed a new memorandum renaming Fort Liberty in North Carolina to Fort Roland L. Bragg. Hegseth signed the memo shortly before landing in Stuttgart, Germany aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17. The name Fort Bragg is coming back, but with a twist. It will not be named after the former Confederate general. Instead, the new name pays tribute to Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge.

We got the name back. That’s what’s important.