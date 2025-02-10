CFPB Staffers Were Told Their HQ Will Close This Week

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau might be done in which case we should prepare for yet another liberal meltdown over what the Trump administration is doing, especially when it comes to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE shut down the CFPB Twitter account, while Russell Vought, the acting director of CFPB, ordered wholesale closures of the agency’s departments. Vought, a top target for Senate Democrats, was also confirmed as Office of Management and Budget. Is this the end of CFPB (via Wall Street Journal):

President Trump’s newly installed Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Russell Vought is closing the bureau’s headquarters and has ordered staff to halt all of their supervisory efforts, ramping up the administration’s attempt to revoke the financial regulator’s authority.

Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget who also became the acting director of the CFPB on Friday, issued a notice to staff on Saturday demanding they “cease all supervision and examination activity,” according to an email viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

In an email sent to staff on Sunday, Adam Martinez, the CFPB’s chief operating officer, said the bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., would be closed from Feb. 10 to 14.

“Employees and contractors are to work remotely unless instructed otherwise from our Acting Director or his designee,” Martinez said in his email, which was viewed by the Journal.

Vought also said in a post on X on Saturday that he “notified the Federal Reserve that CFPB will not be taking its next draw of unappropriated funding.” The agency is funded by the Fed.

Vought’s moves, in his first days in control of the agency, could defang the financial regulator, a longtime goal of Republicans and a recent target of Trump and Elon Musk.