Wait, USAID Paid for a Radical Islamic Terrorist's College Tuition?
USAID's Sloppy Trysts With Politico Pales in Comparison to This Scheme
Trump Revokes More Security Clearances
Why Elon Musk And DOGE Terrify Democrats
A Return to Charity Over Entitlements
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 254: The Lord Teaches Us an Important Lesson...
Biden's Energy Handouts Make USAID Look Like A Lemonade
Pete Hegseth: The Right Choice for Secretary of Defense
World War III
TikTok May Be Back Temporarily, But Kids Still Shouldn’t Be Exposed to It
EPA 'Working Around the Clock' Cleaning Up LA Fires, Zeldin Says
'Back to Plastic!' Trump to End 'Ridiculous' Biden-Era Ban on Plastic Straws
Gun Owners Celebrate Trump's Bold Executive Order to Defend 2A Rights
CNN's Latest On-Air Blunder Is a Major Hit to Its Reputation
Tipsheet

Here's What a GOP Rep Said That Triggered Dems During a Oversight Committee Hearing Last Week

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 09, 2025 6:35 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Nothing much needs to be said here: House Oversight had a hearing on Wednesday about government waste. Democrats on that committee threw a tantrum about the fraud and corruption uncovered by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE is conducting the most in-depth audit of government in a generation at least, and all of the Democrats’ gravy train pork projects are being uncovered and suffocated with a pillow.  

Advertisement

The hearing was a circus, but Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) took it further by using a word that Democrats said wasn’t very nice. The South Carolina Republican proceeded to shout it three more times because Ms. Mace is past the point of 'screw it' on this matter (via Newsweek): 

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace repeatedly used a slur for transgender people during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, sparking backlash from the Democratic ranking member of the panel. 

[…] 

Mace used the slur while questioning witnesses about the U.S. Agency for International Development's expenditures. The agency has come under fire and been gutted in recent days as Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk seeks to shut it down, despite the fact that USAID is a congressionally approved body and can only be dismantled through an act of Congress.

After Mace used the word, ranking member Representative Gerald Connolly cut in. 

"The gentlelady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the transgender community," Connolly said. 

"Let me please finish without interruption," he said. But Mace interrupted him as he was speaking. 

"T*****, t*****, t*****," Mace said. "I don't really care. You want penises in women's bathrooms and I'm not going to have it. No, thank you." 

[…] 

"You just heard the gentlelady actually actively, robustly repeat it and I would just ask the chairman that she be counseled that we ought not to be engaged—we can have debate and policy discussion without offending human beings who are our fellow citizens," he continued. "So I would ask, as a parliamentary inquiry, whether the use of that phrase is not, in fact, a violation of the decorum rules." 

Mace fired back at Connolly, telling the chairman she was "not going to be counseled by a man over men and women's spaces or men who have mental health issues dressing as women." 

Recommended

USAID's Sloppy Trysts With Politico Pales in Comparison to This Scheme Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And here’s the rest of this circus act:

It was one of those rare occasions when C-Span wasn’t boring. 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USAID's Sloppy Trysts With Politico Pales in Comparison to This Scheme Matt Vespa
Why Elon Musk And DOGE Terrify Democrats Derek Hunter
Wait, USAID Paid for a Radical Islamic Terrorist's College Tuition? Matt Vespa
Trump Revokes More Security Clearances Matt Vespa
World War III Alan Joseph Bauer
CNN's Latest On-Air Blunder Is a Major Hit to Its Reputation Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
USAID's Sloppy Trysts With Politico Pales in Comparison to This Scheme Matt Vespa
Advertisement