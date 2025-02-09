Here's What a GOP Rep Said That Triggered Dems During a Oversight Committee Hearing Last Week

Nothing much needs to be said here: House Oversight had a hearing on Wednesday about government waste. Democrats on that committee threw a tantrum about the fraud and corruption uncovered by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. DOGE is conducting the most in-depth audit of government in a generation at least, and all of the Democrats’ gravy train pork projects are being uncovered and suffocated with a pillow.

Advertisement

The hearing was a circus, but Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) took it further by using a word that Democrats said wasn’t very nice. The South Carolina Republican proceeded to shout it three more times because Ms. Mace is past the point of 'screw it' on this matter (via Newsweek):

Following @RepNancyMace questioning, Rep. @GerryConnolly (D-VA) says he took offense to a word she used.



Mace: "Tranny, tranny, tranny. I don't really care. You want penises in women's bathrooms and I'm not going to have it. No thank you. It's disgusting." pic.twitter.com/0IjibnU43u — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2025

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace repeatedly used a slur for transgender people during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, sparking backlash from the Democratic ranking member of the panel. […] Mace used the slur while questioning witnesses about the U.S. Agency for International Development's expenditures. The agency has come under fire and been gutted in recent days as Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk seeks to shut it down, despite the fact that USAID is a congressionally approved body and can only be dismantled through an act of Congress. After Mace used the word, ranking member Representative Gerald Connolly cut in. "The gentlelady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the transgender community," Connolly said. "Let me please finish without interruption," he said. But Mace interrupted him as he was speaking. "T*****, t*****, t*****," Mace said. "I don't really care. You want penises in women's bathrooms and I'm not going to have it. No, thank you." […] "You just heard the gentlelady actually actively, robustly repeat it and I would just ask the chairman that she be counseled that we ought not to be engaged—we can have debate and policy discussion without offending human beings who are our fellow citizens," he continued. "So I would ask, as a parliamentary inquiry, whether the use of that phrase is not, in fact, a violation of the decorum rules." Mace fired back at Connolly, telling the chairman she was "not going to be counseled by a man over men and women's spaces or men who have mental health issues dressing as women."

And here’s the rest of this circus act:

Oversight Committee is now a total mess because @elonmusk is exposing the rampant fraud by the Democrat Party that’s been busted using USAID to enrich themselves and their interests.



Democrats want Elon to testify.



How about the thieving Dems testify?pic.twitter.com/EWTb7vVgiF — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025

Stunning and brave resistance from Democrat Rep. Stansbury today. pic.twitter.com/MOgTEqW7fz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

REP ELI CRANE: “Mr. Chairman, would it be possible to get some therapy dogs in here for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle?” pic.twitter.com/HtBzmTWQgG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2025

The Democrat outrage over @elonmusk and @DOGE is completely made up.



On July 13th, when President Trump was shot in Butler, PA, Elon Musk endorsed him for President. Then, days later, he said he was ready to serve President Trump in his next administration.



DOGE was an idea… pic.twitter.com/OnaDIGRuVx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 5, 2025

It was one of those rare occasions when C-Span wasn’t boring.