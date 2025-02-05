Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now
Tipsheet

Trump Truly Put a Mob Hit on USAID...and Destroyed It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 05, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Let’s get this out of the way: this is what we voted for, and it’s something that’s beyond refreshing. Despite reports of an overhaul, USAID has been virtually decapitated. Its functions were incorporated into the State Department, with a large swath of staffers destined to be furloughed in the coming days. The era of waste and relief aid going to cockamamie DEI nonsense is over. Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, acting on orders of President Donald J. Trump, rolled in like the Golden Horde and exposed a web of wasteful spending that’s likely to be a preview of even worse fraud, waste, and abuse at agencies with more significant budgets.  

The Left’s main talking point is that USAID isn’t a huge budget item. That’s not the point: if this much nonsense was uncovered within this little agency, what else does the government have in store for us and the American taxpayer? DOGE’s mission has never been more popular or necessary, enforced with the full backing of the Trump White House. As of now, all USAID staff are set to be on leave. Additionally, all USAID overseas missions are to fold up shop by this Friday (via Politico): 

The Trump administration is making moves to place nearly all of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Washington-based staff on paid administrative leave, according to a USAID official and a person familiar with the situation. 

The move affects thousands of people and is the latest blow the administration is striking against the agency, which is America’s primary vehicle for providing humanitarian aid. Tech mogul Elon Musk, a Trump ally running an initiative aimed at downsizing the government, has made USAID a particular target. 

A person familiar with the situation said some 1,400 people will be notified Tuesday, on top of about 600 who were placed on leave starting Sunday night. That amounts to the majority of Washington-based staff — many of them civil and Foreign Service officers, the person said. The action was approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s team, the individual added. The person was granted anonymity because of the sensitivity of the personnel moves. 

A senior USAID official, who was granted anonymity because they feared reprisal, said the agency’s human resources department said in a meeting Tuesday morning that it had already revoked system access for more than 1,400 staffers — an indication that many more are being put on leave than those previously announced. 

Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now Matt Vespa
CBS News quoted a former USAID official who said the recent changes weren’t an overhaul but a destruction:

Former USAID Global Health director Dr. Atul Gawande criticized the Trump administration's plan to merge the United States Agency for International Development into the State Department and the funding freezes that are putting key aid programs in jeopardy. Asked about the changes, he said, "It's not an overhaul. It's a destruction." 

We don’t care. The gravy train days are over, and you guys lost. This move was indeed something out of The Sopranos. USAID got the Phil Leotardo treatment: 


Salute! 

Independent Journalist Highlights Why Dems Are So Quiet About Trump Right Now Matt Vespa
Anti-Elon Musk Rally Filled With Angry Lesbians, Deranged Libs, and Overall Strangeness Matt Vespa
CNN Doesn't Say This Outright About Trump's Cabinet Picks, But It's Now a Fact Matt Vespa
The Impressive Number of Federal Workers Who Have Taken Trump's Buyout Option Matt Vespa
Latest CIA Announcement Shows the Deep State Must Be Panicking Matt Vespa
The Biggest Threat to Trump Is Other Republicans Kurt Schlichter

