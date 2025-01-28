The Drama Over Thom Tillis' Antics Over Pete Hegseth's Confirmation Vote Just Got...
Tipsheet

Here's What CNN's Scott Jennings Said About Elon Musk That Caused This WaPo Columnist to Melt Down

Matt Vespa
January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

CNN’s Scott Jennings once again had to slap down outright nonsense during a panel discussion on Elon Musk. Host Abby Phillip mentioned Musk addressing the attendees at an Alternative for Germany party event. The crisis management folks would probably have advised against this invitation since Musk had already stoked controversy over his hand gesture at Trump’s inaugural rally last week. He was giving his heart to the crowd, though liberal media thought it was a Nazi salute. 

Now, Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, who seems to be filling the void left by Jennifer Rubin, smeared Musk as a proto-Nazi. Or, if you want to quote the late Gore Vidal, a “crypto-Nazi.” Jennings responded in kind, where he aptly noted that Trump derangement syndrome has died off because no one cares anymore. The Left overstimulated themselves, and voters now view these meltdowns as facially untrue. It’s now Elon derangement syndrome, and he warned Rampell to tread carefully on some of these remarks. After all, CNN lost a major defamation suit recently, where they now owe a Navy veteran millions of dollars: 

He has a long record of supporting the Jewish people, number one. 

Number two, anybody who is asserting this thing he did on the stage the other day was a Sieg Heil, which I just heard you say, you know, lawyer up maybe because absolute ridiculous thing to say."  

[…] 

Number three, I think it is fully appropriate, and I of course have been the strongest supporter of the Jewish people on this network for over a year, since October the 7th, to remember the holocaust and to remember the atrocities committed against the Jewish people. 

And I also think it's appropriate to remember the atrocities committed against them, right now. And it seems to me——let me just finish my point——it seems to me that people who are most concerned about and are most all over Elon Musk today, have had nary a word for the Nazis on college campuses. 

Who've gone crazy for the last year and a half! 

Cue the popcorn. Grab a drink. Anytime Jennings and Rampell are on a panel, mayhem will ensue. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

