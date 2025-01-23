A GOP Rep Just Delivered a Haymaker on CNN
The Day of Reckoning at CNN Has Arrived
Oh, So That's Who Was Also Given Deportation Powers
After These Details, the Antioch High School Shooting Is Going to Get Suffocated...
Elon Musk Needs to Sue Everybody
Democrats Scrambling for a Scalp Show Just How Pathetic They Are
Saudi Crown Prince Pledges Massive Investment in US After What Trump Told Reporters...
VIP
The ATF Was Just Caught Trying to Conceal a Key DEI Role
Defund and Replace Planned Parenthood. Like Right Now.
Renewing Trump Tax Cuts Crucial to America's Economic Strength
Now It's Time for the Truth
Timeless Advice From Past Inaugural Addresses
Rejoining the Geneva Consensus Declaration Will Solidify Trump’s Pro-Woman Legacy
Trump Is Back. Let the Change Begin.
Tipsheet

Libs Are Likely to Melt Down When They See Who Supports Mass Deportations of Illegal Aliens

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2025 7:00 AM
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File

The media and the Democrats will soon learn the hard way that their position on immigration is unpopular as mass deportations are about to begin. This issue is one of the main contributors to the Democrats’ 2024 defeat. Voters understood the border crisis; Democrats patronized them and said they didn’t. They opened the floodgates to a host of rapists, drug dealers, and murderers who engaged in a campaign of terror against our citizens.  

Advertisement

With Donald Trump in the White House, it’s time for these people to go. I’m for getting rid of all the illegal aliens. Yes, start with the criminal aliens, but if they’re in the company of other illegals, some who might not have committed a violent crime yet, they go bye-bye, too. And there’s widespread support for it.  

CNN’s Harry Enten analyzed four polls, all showing 55-plus percent of Americans support deporting all illegal aliens. Marquette, a liberal poll, had that figure at 64 percent. For reference, only 42 percent of Americans supported this measure in 2015. It dropped to 36 percent in 2016. It’s now spiked to 56 percent under Trump’s second presidency. What about immigration levels? Fifty-five percent now support the decrease in legal and illegal immigration, up from 38 percent in 2016. 

So, when ICE agents start rounding up illegals, and the liberals cry, let them. Ignore their tantrums and their whining about people who shouldn’t be here getting the boot. We won the election. We’re pushing a popular policy. And, frankly, Democrats only have Joe Biden to blame for producing a border fiasco that led to chaos, death, and destruction among our citizens.  

Recommended

After These Details, the Antioch High School Shooting Is Going to Get Suffocated by the Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

For now, shut it down.  

This segment reminds me of liberal data scientist David Shor, who warned his party that immigration was a loser issue for Democrats, as there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room regarding policy advantages over the GOP. Health care was much more of a winner for Democrats, but they canceled him in 2020 for posting something accurate about the Kenosha riots. Shor told Democrats what they didn’t want to hear. He might have saved them. We should be glad the Left couldn’t temper their insufferable moral superiority complex.

 

 

 

 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After These Details, the Antioch High School Shooting Is Going to Get Suffocated by the Media Matt Vespa
A GOP Rep Just Delivered a Haymaker on CNN Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Needs to Sue Everybody Kurt Schlichter
The Day of Reckoning at CNN Has Arrived Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Who Was Also Given Deportation Powers Matt Vespa
How the NBC News Hit Piece Against Pete Hegseth Just Got Worse, But Not in the Way You Think Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
After These Details, the Antioch High School Shooting Is Going to Get Suffocated by the Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement