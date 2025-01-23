Libs Are Likely to Melt Down When They See Who Supports Mass Deportations of Illegal Aliens

The media and the Democrats will soon learn the hard way that their position on immigration is unpopular as mass deportations are about to begin. This issue is one of the main contributors to the Democrats’ 2024 defeat. Voters understood the border crisis; Democrats patronized them and said they didn’t. They opened the floodgates to a host of rapists, drug dealers, and murderers who engaged in a campaign of terror against our citizens.

Advertisement

With Donald Trump in the White House, it’s time for these people to go. I’m for getting rid of all the illegal aliens. Yes, start with the criminal aliens, but if they’re in the company of other illegals, some who might not have committed a violent crime yet, they go bye-bye, too. And there’s widespread support for it.

CNN Explains (ON CNN) how their propaganda FAILED to convince the American people to hate Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/5skruBZsae — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2025

CNN’s Harry Enten analyzed four polls, all showing 55-plus percent of Americans support deporting all illegal aliens. Marquette, a liberal poll, had that figure at 64 percent. For reference, only 42 percent of Americans supported this measure in 2015. It dropped to 36 percent in 2016. It’s now spiked to 56 percent under Trump’s second presidency. What about immigration levels? Fifty-five percent now support the decrease in legal and illegal immigration, up from 38 percent in 2016.

So, when ICE agents start rounding up illegals, and the liberals cry, let them. Ignore their tantrums and their whining about people who shouldn’t be here getting the boot. We won the election. We’re pushing a popular policy. And, frankly, Democrats only have Joe Biden to blame for producing a border fiasco that led to chaos, death, and destruction among our citizens.

For now, shut it down.

This segment reminds me of liberal data scientist David Shor, who warned his party that immigration was a loser issue for Democrats, as there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room regarding policy advantages over the GOP. Health care was much more of a winner for Democrats, but they canceled him in 2020 for posting something accurate about the Kenosha riots. Shor told Democrats what they didn’t want to hear. He might have saved them. We should be glad the Left couldn’t temper their insufferable moral superiority complex.