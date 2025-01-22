This Is the Only Way to React to the Fake Elon Musk Nazi...
For Pardoned J6 Defendants From PA, A New Nightmare Might Be Looming
Greg Gutfeld Just Took His Fox Co-Host to the Cleaners Over Trump and...
Trump Drops a Late Night Post Torching Lib Pastor Who Lectured Him During...
VIP
Pardon Me About Birthright Citizenship
All Federal Employees in DEI Roles to Be Placed on Paid Leave By...
The End of ESG
NPR Slaps Black Republican With Lame 'No Evidence' Card
MAGA and King's Dream
The Visionary Foolishly Underestimated for Decades Is Now the Greatest President in U.S....
Trump Stands With the Founders on Trade
Trump’s Gender Policy Is Correct and Sensical But Will Likely Face Legal Challenges
American Power
Pardons Show the Need to Downsize DOJ
Tipsheet

Of Course, This Is How the NYT Framed Trump's Inauguration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 22, 2025 6:30 AM
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

There were meltdowns, but it was noticeably more muted. It’s that, or we’ve become immune to the insanity that’s often spewed about President Donald Trump by the lying press. They’ve changed the headline, but anytime we win an election and set an agenda that isn’t obsessed with abortion, gays, and transgender surgeries, it’s framed as a dark time for America.

Advertisement

These people have learned nothing since 2016. The people rejected the Democrats and your propaganda. And yet, here they are because they’ve whored themselves out so long that the politically contracted syphilis has fried their brains: 

It’s also so predictable: we knew this would be the headline. The best thing to do is laugh and move on, as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did. Also, it’s become a punchline. Laugh at these people; they deserve it. Regarding Trump’s January 6 pardons, Joe Biden pardoned his entire crime family before he got wheeled out of the White House, and how does Jeffrey Toobin respond— ‘Oh, it’s actually a pardon for Trump.’

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Just Took His Fox Co-Host to the Cleaners Over Trump and Birthright Citizenship Matt Vespa
Advertisement

We won, you lost. Shut your face already, liberal America. But we knew you wouldn't be able to.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Just Took His Fox Co-Host to the Cleaners Over Trump and Birthright Citizenship Matt Vespa
Trump Drops a Late Night Post Torching Lib Pastor Who Lectured Him During Prayer Service Matt Vespa
Why the Latest Pete Hegseth Character Assassination Attempt Lasted About Two Seconds Matt Vespa
For Pardoned J6 Defendants From PA, A New Nightmare Might Be Looming Matt Vespa
NPR Slaps Black Republican With Lame 'No Evidence' Card Tim Graham
John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld Just Took His Fox Co-Host to the Cleaners Over Trump and Birthright Citizenship Matt Vespa
Advertisement