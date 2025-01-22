Of Course, This Is How the NYT Framed Trump's Inauguration

There were meltdowns, but it was noticeably more muted. It’s that, or we’ve become immune to the insanity that’s often spewed about President Donald Trump by the lying press. They’ve changed the headline, but anytime we win an election and set an agenda that isn’t obsessed with abortion, gays, and transgender surgeries, it’s framed as a dark time for America.

These people have learned nothing since 2016. The people rejected the Democrats and your propaganda. And yet, here they are because they’ve whored themselves out so long that the politically contracted syphilis has fried their brains:

Only in politics is it considered wrong to acknowledge reality.



If America wasn’t in a grim place, he wouldn’t have won. Deal with it. https://t.co/WByxm76sl9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2025

It’s also so predictable: we knew this would be the headline. The best thing to do is laugh and move on, as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did. Also, it’s become a punchline. Laugh at these people; they deserve it. Regarding Trump’s January 6 pardons, Joe Biden pardoned his entire crime family before he got wheeled out of the White House, and how does Jeffrey Toobin respond— ‘Oh, it’s actually a pardon for Trump.’

We won, you lost. Shut your face already, liberal America. But we knew you wouldn't be able to.