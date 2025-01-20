Trump Vows to Bring Back American Greatness While Trashing the Serial Failures of Joe Biden

It’s official. Donald J. Trump’s remarkable and historic political comeback is complete. Flush with victory, the 47th president of the United States delivered his inaugural address inside the Capitol Building, whose ceremonies were moved inside due to the brutal cold.

With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sitting beside him, Trump engaged in a graceful evisceration of the past administration. A line-by-line takedown of serial failure and incompetence led us to this point. President Donald J. Trump was clear on three things: America's decline ends now. America’s greatness will be restored. And a new golden age was upon us.

With Biden looking on into the abyss, likely unaware of his surroundings due to his dementia, Trump vowed to make America the envy of the world again; no longer will we be taken advantage of. In every major policy decision, Trump promised to put America first.

The president was adamant that our sovereignty would be reclaimed, safety restored, and the scales of justice rebalanced. The era of unfair weaponization of the Justice Department ends today. This nation will become one that is proud, prosperous, and free. In the president's words, “Far more exceptional than ever before,” igniting a new era of national success.

Trump lamented that as we gather today, there’s been a crisis of trust as the pillar of society remains in a state of disrepair while corrupt forces have worked to soak up wealth and influence from the people for their benefit.

In no uncertain terms regarding whom he was referring to, Trump said that we had a government that spent unlimited money to protect foreign borders while ignoring the nuts and bolts at home.

Trump illustrated this by sending exorbitant sums of cash to Ukraine. At the same time, fires engulfed Los Angeles County, the costliest natural disaster in American history, and scores of North Carolinians still struggling after Hurricane Helene.

We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster and an education system that brainwashes kids to hate America and tells them to be ashamed of themselves.

Here, the president remains adamant that American decline ends now. Trump later mentioned his assassination attempts this cycle, adding that his journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one and that those who wished to stop him and the cause tried to take his freedom and life.

Mr. Trump quickly rehashed how an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear but concluded that his life was saved for a reason, which was to make America great again.

For many Americans, January 20, 2025, will be viewed as “liberation day.”

Trump spoke about his resounding win, clinching the Electoral College and the popular vote. He garnered the highest share of non-white voters since Nixon, which the president acknowledged, thanking them for their love and trust with their votes while vowing to serve their community needs. They will not be forgotten. He also said that in everything we do, America will strive for excellence while not forgetting our God.

The president was very specific in this address, which even CNN noted isn’t customary. It almost blended an inaugural address and a State of the Union speech. He mentioned how today, he will sign a series of executive orders to begin the restoration of America and common sense.

He will declare a national emergency at our southern border All illegal entry into the nation will be halted and the criminal elements deported post haste. The re-establishment of Remain in Mexico The end of catch and release The deployment of the National Guard to repel the disastrous invasion of our country An all-out campaign to root out criminal illegal alien gangs. Direct cabinet members to marshal their agency resources to help drive down the price of goods and curb inflation. Declare a national energy emergency. ‘Drill, baby Drill’ is back The end of the Green New Deal and the electric vehicle mandate. An executive order to end government censorship and re-establish free speech.

Trump vowed to tariff and tax foreign entities to protect our economic interests, though it’s likely a ploy to get these actors to the negotiating table. It’s all part of Trump’s grand plan to restore the American dream, competence, and effectiveness. To help streamline that policy, he’s creating the Department of Government Efficiency, helmed by Elon Musk.

Regarding the rule of law, the president vowed never to use the state's immense power to go after political opponents and rivals. The next four years will revolve around fair and equal justice, accompanied by a return of law and order to our cities.

Regarding the military, the end of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion programs will end at the federal level. DEI brainwashing is over at the Pentagon. It must be since it sucks resources away from actual training our warriors need, but also the time that will be required to rebuild our depleted military. The era of endless wars is also over. Finally, in another slap to Biden, Trump took a victory lap for the Gaza ceasefire deal that only got moving in a meaningful way after Trump won the 2024 election. Last, Trump vowed to reclaim the Panama Canal, which is under Chinese control. It’s a national security issue.

Trump concluded by naming the many people who built this country across races, creeds, and professions. Americans from all walks of life helped build this nation. When the call to service was issued during two world wars, this nation answered it. It’s why the invoking of restoring America’s courage and vigor resonates. Outlining his vision of the future, Trump wants America to grow, cities to flourish, and a new era of patriots carrying the flag into new horizons. We’re going to carry our manifest destiny into space, vowing to land astronauts on Mars, which got Elon Musk excited.

The president added that with your help, we will rebuild the nation we love and restore its promise. We’re going to win like never before.

Our nation has suffered greatly, but we’re going to bring it back like never before

America will be respected and admired again.