Here's David Axelrod's DUMB Tweet About the Weather on Trump's Inauguration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 20, 2025 6:50 AM
Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States today. It’s finally here. Trump is in, and old, weak, and dementia-ridden Joe Biden will be wheeled out of DC as one of the most unpopular presidents in history. Trump is set to issue scores of executive orders to reverse our decline. But it’s going to be cold out there. For those attending last night’s rally and the inauguration, bundle up.  

For others, most actually, today has become a long weekend, as there will be no parade or outdoor ceremonies, and Trump’s second inauguration will be held inside, safe from the elements of the polar vortex.  

Former Obama adviser and CNN commentator David Axelrod decided to mock the move. Other Democrats have hilariously suggested Trump’s swearing-in was moved inside because no one would attend the inauguration. The coping from the Left over their thorough beatdown last November never ceases to entertain. 

“In '61, John F. Kennedy was Inaugurated on the Capitol steps, in windchills of 7 degrees. It was almost as cold for Obama in '09. In fairness, Trump IS more than 3 decades older than JFK & Obama were. Or did he just fear small crowds?” wrote Axelrod.  

It prompted this tweet from Chris Martz, a meteorologist, who tore Axelrod to shreds: 

Here are some facts for you: 

The air temperature at noon in Washington, D.C. on Monday is forecast to be 22° with wind chills in the single digits. 

If that verifies, it would tie JFK for the second coldest Presidential inauguration on record. Only Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 was colder; it was 7° above zero at noon. His inauguration was also moved indoors. 

But, wait, there’s more!

A fast-moving coastal storm will also drop 2-4 inches of snow in D.C. Sunday into early Monday morning.  

With air temperatures hovering in the low-20s, salt treatment on roads will 𝒏𝒐𝒕 be very effective. Icy conditions will make hosting it outdoors hazardous!

William Howard Taft’s inauguration on March 4, 1909 had to be held indoors due to a blizzard that dropped 9.8 inches of snow on Washington. James Monroe’s second inauguration on March 5, 1821 had to be moved indoors due to snow as well. So did Andrew Jackson’s second inauguration in 1833.

Your take is incredibly dumb, but that characterizes most of them.

Joe Biden Has to Be Supremely Irritated About This Aspect of His Approval Ratings Matt Vespa
We did dodge that snow, though, which was mostly a sleet and freezing rain blast.

It’s a nice takedown, but nothing needed to be said. We won the election. We don’t have to care what these clowns think. Shove your hands in their faces and push them away. They don’t run things anymore. We do. Or at least I hope that’s the attitude: take no prisoners. There are two tribes. If you’re not in mine, you’re gone. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

