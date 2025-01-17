Washington Post Cartoonist Who Depicted Trump As a Sexual Predator Busted for Child Porn

You cannot make this up. Then again, nothing should be shocking, but it’s always nice to see the corrupt liberal media get their comeuppance. This incident doesn’t involve a writer or a television host; it’s a cartoonist. Sure, it’s not a massive scalp like taking down someone at CNN or MSNBC, but it’s a little more ironic when said person depicts Trump as a sexual predator, only to get busted for child pornography. The cartoonist Darren Bell is a Pulitzer Prize winner and the first black man to receive the award (via NBC Bay Area):

A Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist with Bay Area ties has been arrested in Sacramento County on suspicion of child pornography.

Darrin Bell, 49, a famed cartoonist who got his start at UC Berkeley, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento County jail on possession of child porn, according to Internet Crimes Against Children detectives who were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In a search of Bell's home, investigators found 134 videos of child pornography linked to an account owned and controlled by Bell as well as computer generated/artificial intelligence child pornography, authorities said.

Bell once drew cartoons for the Daily Californian and contributed to the San Francisco Chronicle as well as other local outlets. In 2019, he was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning and became the first African American man to receive the honor.

Bell has said the goal of his work is for people to be more respectful of human dignity.