Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee Low-Key Roasted Dems a Few Times During Key Hearing

It wasn’t a fireworks show for Scott Bessent, the man Donald Trump nominated as our next treasury secretary. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had the honor of introducing the South Carolina native, who embodies the American dream. Born in Conway, Bessent, like JD Vance, worked his way up the social ladder, got educated at Yale, and became a billionaire financier. He’s eminently qualified for the position.

Advertisement

It was a very policy-oriented hearing, only for the most hardcore of political junkies. Yet, some moments got a little intense. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) attacked the Trump agenda as hostile to working Americans. Wyden mentioned how grocery bills are a top concern when he hosts town halls in his home state. He forgets that Joe Biden is the one who’s made everyone poorer over the past four years.

MUST WATCH: "President Trump chose me because he believes that I'm the best candidate — not because of my sexual preference, not because treasury secretaries with green eyes do better — and I think it is a tribute to President Trump that he looks at people AS PEOPLE." pic.twitter.com/0bE5AhGmjG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 16, 2025

Again, this is all for show because Bessent will be confirmed. Democrats spent significant time attacking the Trump tax cuts in 2017, wherein almost 80 percent of Americans got some relief. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) seemed to like the policy at the time, with his only gripe being that the middle-class relief wasn’t permanent.

Sen. Michael Bennet took all his time to RANT and RANT about the Trump tax cuts only benefitting the richest Americans...for nearly FIVE STRAIGHT minutes.



Scott Bessent calmly destroyed the narrative (4:53 mark). pic.twitter.com/FoCdwA0wKV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

BARRASSO: What would letting the Trump tax cuts expire mean for small businesses?



BESSENT: "It would be devastating, especially for small businesses... I believe Wall Street has done great the past few years, and that Main Street has suffered. I think it's Main Street's time." pic.twitter.com/t6dgp0zEpm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 16, 2025

Bessent low-key roasted Democrats, saying there is no clean energy race with China. It’s just a plain sprint for energy dominance.

“China will build 100 new coal plants this year. There is not a clean energy race. There is an energy race. China will build 10 nuclear plants this year. I'm in favor of more nuclear,” he said.

Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent:



"China will build a hundred new coal plants this year. There is not a clean energy race. There's an energy race." pic.twitter.com/8bH7MwPEVo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

Democrat senators are the most unimpressive people on earth.



It’s truly shocking they’ve gotten this far. pic.twitter.com/qeYYY4VfMU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 16, 2025

BESSENT: Iran was down to 100,000 barrels of oil exports when President Trump left office — they're now exporting ~1.7 million.



We can make the Iranian regime broke again — and at the same time, increase our domestic production with the highest energy standards in the world. pic.twitter.com/6GbgBDCu4h — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 16, 2025

Advertisement

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) brought up an article in The Economist, which Bessent said he read after their meeting, adding that it serves as a reminder to his children that it’s essential to do your homework.

Mr. Bessent detailed the strategy behind tariffs in negotiation, how he plans to make the Iranian government poor again, and the devastating impact of doing nothing in trying to make the Trump tax cuts permanent, which should be a top domestic priority.

Treasury Secretary-designate Scott Bessent breaks down three ways the Trump administration could use tariffs:



1. Remedying unfair trade practices

2. Generalized tariffs as revenue raisers

3. Tariffs for negotiations pic.twitter.com/WvrAC54vIG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 16, 2025

Oh, and I forgot about Bernie Sanders’ mini-huffy moment about how we’re becoming an oligarchical society, says the man with three houses. Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two billionaires. Democrats are man that the big money people are now becoming MAGA supporters. They’re losing control and don’t know what to do because, for now, they don’t understand how people think anymore.

BERNIE SANDERS: "Do you agree with President Biden who last night stated 'an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that threatens our entire Democracy...'"



SCOTT BESSENT: "The three billionaires who you listed [Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos] all… pic.twitter.com/lRg84D0P8O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2025

Advertisement





***

Flashback:

.@jaketapper: “Next year, 91% of middle income Americans will receive a tax cut. Isn’t that a good thing?”@BernieSanders: “Yeah, it is a very good thing. And that’s why we should’ve made the tax cuts for the middle class permanent” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/ei8xTHGo1E — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 24, 2017