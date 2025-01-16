Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee Low-Key Roasted Dems a Few Times During Key Hearing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 16, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

 It wasn’t a fireworks show for Scott Bessent, the man Donald Trump nominated as our next treasury secretary. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had the honor of introducing the South Carolina native, who embodies the American dream. Born in Conway, Bessent, like JD Vance, worked his way up the social ladder, got educated at Yale, and became a billionaire financier. He’s eminently qualified for the position. 

It was a very policy-oriented hearing, only for the most hardcore of political junkies. Yet, some moments got a little intense. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) attacked the Trump agenda as hostile to working Americans. Wyden mentioned how grocery bills are a top concern when he hosts town halls in his home state. He forgets that Joe Biden is the one who’s made everyone poorer over the past four years.  

Again, this is all for show because Bessent will be confirmed. Democrats spent significant time attacking the Trump tax cuts in 2017, wherein almost 80 percent of Americans got some relief. Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) seemed to like the policy at the time, with his only gripe being that the middle-class relief wasn’t permanent.  

Intense Panel Discussion Erupts at CNN After Biden's Farewell Address As Jennings Offers Key Reminders Rebecca Downs
Bessent low-key roasted Democrats, saying there is no clean energy race with China. It’s just a plain sprint for energy dominance.  

“China will build 100 new coal plants this year. There is not a clean energy race. There is an energy race. China will build 10 nuclear plants this year. I'm in favor of more nuclear,” he said. 

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) brought up an article in The Economist, which Bessent said he read after their meeting, adding that it serves as a reminder to his children that it’s essential to do your homework.  

Mr. Bessent detailed the strategy behind tariffs in negotiation, how he plans to make the Iranian government poor again, and the devastating impact of doing nothing in trying to make the Trump tax cuts permanent, which should be a top domestic priority. 

Oh, and I forgot about Bernie Sanders’ mini-huffy moment about how we’re becoming an oligarchical society, says the man with three houses. Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two billionaires. Democrats are man that the big money people are now becoming MAGA supporters. They’re losing control and don’t know what to do because, for now, they don’t understand how people think anymore. 

Flashback:

