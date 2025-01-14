Kamala Harris, Are You Serious?

Vice President Kamala Harris is a bitter sore loser. When JD Vance moves into the official residence at Naval One Observatory, it will be something of a surprise for him. Why? Well, that’s because Harris never invited him to tour the residence. There is no sit-down either. The Vance family will be exploring the property for the first time on January 20. It gets worse: Vance's wife, Usha, contacted the vice president’s office in November, asking if any parts of the house need child-proofing—all the Vance children are under 8. Harris' office initially rebuffed those overtures (via CBS News):

Vice President Kamala Harris has not extended an invitation for a formal sit-down or tour, multiple Democratic and Republican sources told CBS News.

In November, Usha Vance, via intermediaries, reached out to staff for the home's current occupants, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, seeking details including what they would need to childproof it. Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance are all under the age of eight.

The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee. But there has since been communication between the Vance team and Navy aides who oversee the residence.

Before Christmas, Navy officials provided an overview of the house to discuss the layout of the residence, logistics and practicalities of the move-in, and to help answer any questions the Vances had, a person familiar with the call said.

Usha Vance spoke with Emhoff for about 40 minutes last week, sources said. Harris sources said that arrangements are underway to accommodate the Vance children.

Spokespeople for Vance and Harris declined to comment.

Advisers to then-Vice President Mike Pence dispute that an invitation was never offered. They say he quietly gave Harris and Emhoff a chance to visit in the waning days of the Trump administration. The invitation came discreetly because Trump resisted accommodating the incoming administration.