We Didn’t Need to Know About This Immigration Ploy in the Final Days of the 2024 Election

Republicans have regained the momentum heading into Election Day. The Kamala collapse could be happening, but every single one of us needs to vote as if our lives depended on it. Being confident that we will win isn’t a vice—Trump has never been in a better political position to win this election, but that doesn’t mean skipping your time at the polls. Tell your friends also. Yet, whoever wins, this is the news none of us want to hear. In the lame duck, we have some Republicans who want to push through an immigration reform package (via Politico):

A bipartisan group of three Republicans and three Democrats are working on an immigration proposal they could roll at as soon as the lame duck – though they acknowledge that isn’t locked in.

The group is focused on “three different buckets”, and Bacon, one of the Republicans in the group, told us in a sit down in Omaha that they are also looking at where previous bills have collapsed. The lead Democrat is Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.).

“For example, we think there’s more emphasis on ‘remain in Mexico,’ and you’ve got to process before you can get asylum. But maybe that’s the change we can make to that bill to get it over,” Bacon said, referring to a previous bipartisan Senate proposal led by Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) on the Republican side. That Senate proposal ultimately unraveled amid opposition from Trump.

When it comes to undocumented immigrants already in the United States, the group is currently focused on DACA recipients. And the discussions don’t currently include a pathway to citizenship, but instead are focused on green cards.

The third bucket, per Bacon, is focused on legal immigration.

Why are we doing this? I’m hoping this is more or a test balloon than a serious legislative effort because what a waste and a body blow to one of the issues that will likely help get Trump elected president.