Did a Drone Crash in New Jersey?

It's another day of mysterious drone activity over the skies of New Jersey. For weeks, residents of the Garden State have reported seeing unidentified aircraft hovering, and their numbers are in the dozens. No one knows where they’re coming from, with reports that these devices are coming from an Iranian mothership off the Jersey shore.

🚨🇺🇸MYSTERY DRONE CRASH SENDS FBI SCRAMBLING IN NEW JERSEY — BUT FINDS NOTHING!



Multiple agencies swarmed a Hillsborough field after reports of a drone hitting power lines near a Lowe's parking lot.



Despite the FBI's involvement and a massive search operation, officials found… pic.twitter.com/vmzmhn0kVM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 13, 2024

It’s something out of Independence Day. The Pentagon denied the Iranian mothership story, but who can we trust in Joe Biden’s administration? There is no one. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin decided to take a medical leave without telling anyone, so please, ‘the DoD said,’ doesn’t cut it for me. In Hillsborough, New Jersey, there were reports of a drone crash last night, which led to a massive police response, but authorities didn’t find anything (via Courier News):

No drone was recovered after emergency personnel searched the area behind the Hillsborough Promenade after a possible drone crash was reported to police Thursday night. At about 8:34 p.m. Thursday, township police said in a press release, officers went to the parking lot of Lowe's where someone reported they had seen drones in the air and one had struck the nearby high-tension lines and crashed into a field. Police officers, the Hillsborough Office of Emergency Management, Somerset County Office of Emergency Management, Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Company 38, Millstone Valley Fire Department, Robert Wood Johnson EMS and the State Police Aviation Unit searched the area from the air and on foot and found nothing, police said. Police officers established a perimeter around the area until daylight when the search resumed. At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Millstone Valley Fire Department deployed its drones over the area and the Somerset County Hazardous Material Unit searched the area, again with negative results.

'Multiple' drones entered airspace at New Jersey naval station, official says — ABC — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 13, 2024

Still, it’s an ongoing concern. Gov. Phil Murphy has requested federal assistance in dealing with this matter. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) even filmed these drones over the Round Valley Reservoir. It’s not a Left/Right, conservative/liberal news debate anymore—everyone is seeing stuff:

Last night I went out with local police to spot drone flying over New Jersey, here’s what I saw. We drove to Round Valley Reservoir and the officer pointed to lights moving low over the tree line. Sometimes they were solid white light, others flashed of red and green.THREAD pic.twitter.com/ly7kUUDWDn — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024

We saw a few that looked like they were moving in small clusters of 2-4. We clearly saw several that would move horizontally and then immediately switch back in the opposite direction in maneuvers that plane can’t do. 3/11 pic.twitter.com/8Bf6hI49gD — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024

The officer said they’ve tried to get closer with use of a helicopter but that the drones would turn off the lights and go dark if approached. 5/11 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024

I went to multiple locations across Hunterdon county to get different vantage points. This is a more rural part of NJ. It’s uncertain why it’s one of the more active area for reported activity. We are seeing reports through other parts of the state. 7/11 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary briefed last week on new technology they were deploying but we need details on what those efforts have yielded and if more resources are needed. If they haven’t fully identified the devices yet we still should know what is being done. 9/11 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024