Nancy Pelosi Has Been Hospitalized
VIP
A Tale of Two Assassins
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel
Reports: Pelosi's Injuries in Luxembourg Are Quite Serious
Tulsi Gabbard the Latest Victim of the Media's 'Not Going Well' Narrative Regarding...
Mayor Eric Adams Mulling a Special Order to Bypass NYC's Illegal Alien Protections
VIP
West Point Is a Woke Train Wreck
VIP
New Jersey, Minnesota Sue Company For Making Popular Product
VIP
Washington State Looks to Make It as Hard as Possible to Buy Guns
NJ Sheriff Calls on Governor to Declare a State of Emergency Over Drone...
Amazon, Meta Donate $1 Million to Trump’s Inaugural Fund
For the First Time In a Decade, Trump Sees a Positive Favorability Rating
VIP
One Sport Just Dropped the Hammer on Transgender Athletes
Weak: Canada's Leftist Leader Showcases Phony 'Feminism' With Hypocritical Dig at Trump
Tipsheet

Did a Drone Crash in New Jersey?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 13, 2024 4:35 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's another day of mysterious drone activity over the skies of New Jersey. For weeks, residents of the Garden State have reported seeing unidentified aircraft hovering, and their numbers are in the dozens. No one knows where they’re coming from, with reports that these devices are coming from an Iranian mothership off the Jersey shore.

Advertisement

It’s something out of Independence Day. The Pentagon denied the Iranian mothership story, but who can we trust in Joe Biden’s administration? There is no one. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin decided to take a medical leave without telling anyone, so please, ‘the DoD said,’ doesn’t cut it for me. In Hillsborough, New Jersey, there were reports of a drone crash last night, which led to a massive police response, but authorities didn’t find anything (via Courier News): 

No drone was recovered after emergency personnel searched the area behind the Hillsborough Promenade after a possible drone crash was reported to police Thursday night. 

At about 8:34 p.m. Thursday, township police said in a press release, officers went to the parking lot of Lowe's where someone reported they had seen drones in the air and one had struck the nearby high-tension lines and crashed into a field. 

Police officers, the Hillsborough Office of Emergency Management, Somerset County Office of Emergency Management, Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Company 38, Millstone Valley Fire Department, Robert Wood Johnson EMS and the State Police Aviation Unit searched the area from the air and on foot and found nothing, police said.

Police officers established a perimeter around the area until daylight when the search resumed. 

At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Millstone Valley Fire Department deployed its drones over the area and the Somerset County Hazardous Material Unit searched the area, again with negative results.

Recommended

Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Still, it’s an ongoing concern. Gov. Phil Murphy has requested federal assistance in dealing with this matter. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) even filmed these drones over the Round Valley Reservoir. It’s not a Left/Right, conservative/liberal news debate anymore—everyone is seeing stuff: 

Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Reports: Pelosi's Injuries in Luxembourg Are Quite Serious Matt Vespa
Remember Mayorkas' Impeachment Proceedings? Well... Mia Cathell
The Evaporation of the Obama Mystique Victor Davis Hanson
Why Politico's Headline About Undercover FBI Assets at the J6 Riot Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Time Magazine Asked Trump What He Thought Was Kamala’s Worst Error in the 2024 Race. His Answer is Epic. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Advertisement