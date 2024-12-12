Support for Mass Deportations Is Quite Healthy In a State That's *Not* Trump Country

Even former MSNBC host Chris Matthew was perplexed by the Democrats’ play on immigration. After Kamala Harris’ loss, Matthews torched Democrats for not knowing how voters think and chastised them further for dismissing their concerns about the border. They do understand the border crisis, the rising crime, and the illegal alien takeover of cities. New York City, especially, is loaded with illegals who have taken over hotels. The illegal alien shelters are also hubs of chaos. It’s time for these people to go—the voters have spoken. New York is decidedly not Trump country, but Empire State voters showed healthy support for Trump’s mass deportation plan—they’ve had enough (via Fox News):

Most voters in New York want the state to support President-elect Trump’s mass deportation plans, according to a new poll released Tuesday. The Siena College New York State Poll found that 54% of respondents say the state should support any Trump administration efforts to deport migrants living illegally in the state, compared to 35% of respondents who oppose the plans. Strong support for the president-elect's deportation plan was found throughout the state, including New York City. "A majority of voters from the City, 51%, upstate, 54%, and the downstate suburbs, 58%, want the State to support the Feds' efforts," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said of Trump's effort to deport illegal immigrants living in the state. "Supporting the Feds also has majority support from white and Black voters, and a plurality of Latino voters, 47-36%." The poll found that 51% of Democrats in the state opposed deportations, while 38% supported any such plans. Meanwhile, 87% of Republicans overwhelmingly supported Trump's plans, compared with 8% who opposed. Independent voters broke down with 54% in support and 30% who opposed.,

That’s a shocking number of Democrats who support this immigration enforcement measure. You can’t let the equivalent of the population of Pittsburgh storm the border. We have rapists, murderers, and drug dealers roaming free. We’ve lost track of 320,000 children—all of which happened under Joe Biden’s watch. I don’t want to hear debate on this; ship them out. If families don’t want to be separated during their departure, everyone can be on the same transport. I don’t want to hear Democrats on this issue—you lost the election. Go outside and kick some rocks for the next four years.

