Here's the First Democratic Senator to Join Truth Social

Should it shock anyone that the first Democratic Senator to join Trump’s Truth Social is Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA)? The Keystone liberal has been something of a surprise, being unafraid to speak his mind that’s, at times, put him at odds with his party. If not the party brass, the left-wing, activist wing that’s virulently anti-Israel. Most thought he wouldn’t finish his term due to health issues—he suffered a near-fatal stroke during his 2022 run. He seems fine now, ready to engage in fisticuffs with anyone.

He slaps down anti-Israel protesters with ease and now says that Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York City was a political circus. Now, he does take a ‘both sides’ approach here: he also says Hunter Biden’s gun and tax evasion charges were also politically motivated. You can’t win them all, but that was the gist of his first post on the president-elect’s social media platform (via Politico):

In his “first truth,” Fetterman advocated for Trump to be pardoned from the New York hush money case for which he was found guilty of 34 felony counts, comparing the case to Hunter Biden’s and saying they were “both bullshit.” “Weaponizing the judiciary for blatant, partisan gain diminishes the collective faith in our institutions and sows further division,” Fetterman said in the Tuesday evening post. That’s not a new opinion for Fetterman, who’s been calling for Trump to be pardoned since President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon of his son, Hunter, who had been embroiled in a series of legal issues regarding federal firearms and tax charges.

He might be entertaining, but the man is setting himself up to be primaried in 2028. That, however, is not our problem.