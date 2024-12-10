Sorry, Kari, Trump Is Going for Someone else as Ambassador to Mexico

I’m sure the halls of the Republican Party establishment were not pleased with the reports that President-elect Donald J. Trump had former Arizona journalist Kari Lake at the top of the list to be our next ambassador to Mexico. Lake is a twice-failed candidate in Arizona and burned many bridges with some key members of her party. She’s reportedly been working trying to mend the fences. Yet, that’s no longer an issue for the ambassador to Mexico job. Trump announced he’s going with Ron Johnson. No, it's not Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

I am pleased to nominate Ronald (Ron) Johnson to serve as the United States Ambassador to Mexico. Ron will work closely with our great Secretary of State Nominee, Marco Rubio, to promote our Nation’s security and prosperity through strong America First Foreign Policies. During my First Term, Ron served as the Ambassador to El Salvador, where he worked tirelessly with Salvadoran authorities and our team to reduce violent crime and illegal migration to the lowest levels in History.

He also served our Country for over twenty years with the Central Intelligence Agency after a distinguished career in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret. He graduated from the National Intelligence University with a Master of Strategic Intelligence.



Congratulations Ron. Together, we will put an end to migrant crime, stop the illegal flow of Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our Country and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!