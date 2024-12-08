We Have an Update on Bashar al-Assad's Wherabouts

After nearly a quarter-century in power, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country. Rebel forces, who are really ISIS acolytes, engaged in a series of offensives that routed government forces and led to the end of the Syrian Ba’ath Party’s dominance in the country that’s lasted since the 1960s. As rebel forces took to state media to declare victory, a plane allegedly carrying the Syrian president disappeared near Homs. Was President al-Assad on the aircraft? For now, Russian officials are saying that he and his family are safe on Russian soil (via Fox News):

U.S. AND ISRAELI OFFICIALS BELIEVE ASSAD IS IN RUSSIA: AXIOS — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 8, 2024

Syria’s Basahr al-Assad and family in Moscow after Russia granted them asylum: reports https://t.co/29UmNnjlcW pic.twitter.com/6kZuwaw5RS — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2024

Al-Ghad TV: Bashar al-Asad arrives in Moscow with his family.



I believe they flew from Damascus International (29th Air Brigade side) to Latakia/Humaymim air base (leased to the Russians) on Syrian Air Force IL-76 YK-ATA in the 0200Z hour, and then on to Moscow on board Russian… pic.twitter.com/ihqGRX5T8u — Rick Francona (@MiddleEastGuy) December 8, 2024

Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, who fled the country Saturday as rebels closed in on the capital of Damascus, has arrived in Moscow and has been granted asylum by the Russian government, according to Russian News Agency Tass. Speculation about where Assad might land has been widespread since the longtime dictator fled the country, with allies such as Iran and Russia being at the top of the list. […] Assad now arrives in Russia with his family, according to an Interfax news agency report, citing a Kremlin source.

Rumors that the IL-76 carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has either Crashed or carried out an Emergency Landing to the West of Homs, after having taken-off earlier from Damascus International Airport. The Aircraft descended to 1,600ft before disappearing from Radar. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 8, 2024

Well, until we see pictures, the initial reports of his whereabouts being unknown will likely predominate this story. Sorry, but Kremlin sources are as reliable as MSNBC. Also, it's nice to see that Joe Biden was briefed on this matter promptly, and by that, I mean reportedly at around 11 a.m.

You’re announcing this at 10:48am



How much more of the morning is left?!? https://t.co/Cswe1LKDHN — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 8, 2024

