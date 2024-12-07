Village People Founding Member: Yes, I'd Consider Performing 'YMCA' at Trump's Inauguration

Was It Appropriate for a CNN Guest to Spill This New Theory About...
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 07, 2024 6:05 AM
Victor Willis, a founding member of the Village People, said he was open to performing the “YMCA” at President-elect Donald J. Trump’s inauguration in January, but only if it’s a personal request. It can’t be staffed out. Willis said that initially, he’d be reluctant due to giving off endorsement vibes, but Trump has done so much for the song and resurrecting its popularity: 

"If you were to ask me today if the Village People would perform at the inauguration, I would probably say not because we'd be concerned about endorsement." 

"However, because the president-elect has done so much for YMCA and brought so much joy to so many people, the song has actually gone back to No. 1, and it's still No. 1 today, so if he were to ask the Village People to perform the song live for him, we'd have to seriously consider it." 

It’s been an anthem at Donald Trump rallies for years. It’s spread like wildfire, not just with supporters of the president-elect but also with professional athletes and college football players. The number of football players has been remarkable, doing the Trump dance after scoring touchdowns or sacking the quarterback. It’s even spread to soccer.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

