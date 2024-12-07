Was It Appropriate for a CNN Guest to Spill This New Theory About the Healthcare CEO Murder?

The death of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shocking in how brazenness—an assassin with a suppressed firearm murdered the executive outside the New York Hilton Midtown during an investor’s meeting. It was around 6:45 AM on Wednesday. Shell casings recovered at the scene read “deny,” defend,” and “depose” on them.

As police try to piece together the evidence of this crime, former Maryland State Police Commander Neill Franklin decided to reveal a new theory with CNN’s Dana Bash: Brian Thompson arranged to have himself killed.

Is this unseemly? We know nothing concrete about the killer other than he flirted with the front desk staffer at the hostel he stayed at before the murder. He took a bus from Atlanta to New York City, and we have clearer pictures of his face. That’s it. In less than 72 hours, we can toss the ‘he killed himself’ hand grenade into the tent.

Thompson was facing death threats before his murder. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but let’s slow down a bit here because we have this theory, plus another where he allegedly was about to give testimony regarding insider trading that involved Nancy Pelosi.

Let's cool down and find this guy before tossing new theories. Also, that might take a while since he's expected the city.