Does Trump Have His ATF Nominee Lined Up?
Village People Founding Member: Yes, I'd Consider Performing 'YMCA' at Trump's Inauguratio...
One of the Most Annoying NYT Columnists Is Finally Leaving
I'm Sure The View Regretted Inviting John Fetterman for This Interview
VIP
Science Lover Jake Tapper Connects Climate & Earthquakes, and WaPo’s Bronze Star Paradox...
Why Are Politicians So Weak?
Trump Administration Energy Policy Imperatives
One Story That Says It All
Thanks to the Elites, College Is Now a Costly Path to Nowhere
Pearl Harbor and the Power of Unity
Kamala Harris and (the Lack of) California Competition
Is This the Golden Age for American Government Reform?
Kavanaugh 2.0
Cut Government, Save Animals: Here Are 3 Awful Agencies and Programs DOGE Can...
Tipsheet

Was It Appropriate for a CNN Guest to Spill This New Theory About the Healthcare CEO Murder?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 07, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

The death of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shocking in how brazenness—an assassin with a suppressed firearm murdered the executive outside the New York Hilton Midtown during an investor’s meeting. It was around 6:45 AM on Wednesday. Shell casings recovered at the scene read “deny,” defend,” and “depose” on them. 

Advertisement

As police try to piece together the evidence of this crime, former Maryland State Police Commander Neill Franklin decided to reveal a new theory with CNN’s Dana Bash: Brian Thompson arranged to have himself killed.

Is this unseemly? We know nothing concrete about the killer other than he flirted with the front desk staffer at the hostel he stayed at before the murder. He took a bus from Atlanta to New York City, and we have clearer pictures of his face. That’s it. In less than 72 hours, we can toss the ‘he killed himself’ hand grenade into the tent. 

Recommended

I'm Sure The View Regretted Inviting John Fetterman for This Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Thompson was facing death threats before his murder. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but let’s slow down a bit here because we have this theory, plus another where he allegedly was about to give testimony regarding insider trading that involved Nancy Pelosi. 

Let's cool down and find this guy before tossing new theories. Also, that might take a while since he's expected the city.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

I'm Sure The View Regretted Inviting John Fetterman for This Interview Matt Vespa
One of the Most Annoying NYT Columnists Is Finally Leaving Matt Vespa
'You're Disgusting:' Radio Host Unloads on Liberal After She Accuses Pete Hegseth of Being a Rapist Sarah Arnold
Why Are the Deepest Red State 'Republicans' the Most Opposed to Trump’s Cabinet and Agenda? Sarah Arnold
CNN’s Jim Acosta Gets Shut Down Trying to Mock Pete Hegseth’s Mom Matt Vespa
What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done – And Will Not Do Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
I'm Sure The View Regretted Inviting John Fetterman for This Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement