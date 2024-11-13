He's Back: Trump Returns to the Swamp
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 13, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

First, who is going to Haiti? The nation is a total disaster. The gangs have taken over; there are dead bodies all over Port-au-Prince. It’s not a go-to destination for many individuals. It’s unsafe, with the island nation being a hub of political instability. With it being a lawless failed state, I’m not shocked that airliners were being fired upon.

The first incident involved Spirit Airlines, which was about to file for bankruptcy, which got blasted with gunfire, wounding a flight attendant. They weren’t the only ones—American and JetBlue also got peppered with gunfire, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to order airliners and other aircraft not to fly below 10,000 feet over Haitian airspace for 30 days. JetBlue, Spirit, and American Airlines went further and suspended all flights to the island (via USA Today):

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice on Tuesday that prohibited U.S. airlines and other civilian aircraft from operating below 10,000 feet in Haitian airspace for 30 days. The advisory comes after jets from three U.S. airlines were struck by gunfire around the airport in Port-au-Prince on Monday. 

A Spirit Airlines plane diverted to the Dominican Republic, and one crewmember was injured when it was apparently struck by gunfire while attempting to land at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday. 

Flight NK951 was on its way from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Port-au-Prince when the incident happened, and it safely diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI). 

[…] 

A JetBlue flight was also apparently hit by gunfire while departing Haiti on Monday, but it continued safely to New York and the damage was not discovered until after it arrived at JFK, according to the airline.

[…] 

American Airlines said one of its planes was also discovered to have been damaged by gunshots after returning from Haiti on Monday, but no injuries were reported. 

First, Boeing’s aircraft is falling apart all over the country, and now we have airliners getting blasted by gunfire in Haiti. Again, who goes there? Not even Godzilla would attack Haiti.


