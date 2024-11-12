CNN Reporter Pinpoints Where Biden Wrecked the Dems on Economic Messaging

Democrats are probably on the verge of staging a Jonestown-like event, given the results of the 2024 election. The crutch of the red mirage of the 2022 midterms was never a real place of safety—you can’t compare the two cycles. A midterm cycle is a different beast than a presidential one. Regardless, that crutch got kicked out from under them, and they smashed their face into the pavement. It was a reality check: Trump won the election, and the Republicans now control Congress. There are no mincing words here—it was a landslide. Trump secured the most significant Electoral College win for a Republican in 36 years. He also won the popular vote. Eighty percent of all counties shifted to the right, the largest being in the wealthiest parts of the country. Trump broke through the urban bubble—just a total repudiation of the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

CNN’s MJ Lee said that Democrats are in a dark place right now, not only asking what went wrong but whether they did anything right. She also pinpointed when the messaging on the economy went off the rails, noting the Biden administration constantly highlighting data points to show a robust economy that never was. In turn, voters saw that as a rejection of their struggles. Even worse, it was the president, the Democrats, the media, and the political class saying somewhat directly that their economic pain was either imagined or overblown.

Democrats are still 'soul searching' after their loss to Trump:

Dana Bash: "The finger pointing and the hand wringing."

MJ Lee: "The really dark place that Democrats are in right now.

The questions that they're asking are not 'What went wrong' but 'Did we actually do anything… pic.twitter.com/NjJb1hLAnv — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 11, 2024

Biden and the Democrats' attempt to tell voters who they should feel was a disastrous move that ignited voter anger that raged until Election Day. Kamala couldn’t put out those fires, especially when she conceded that she’d do nothing different from Biden.

Not recognizing the economic pain of voters and telling them they didn’t know better was the beginning of the end, compounded by the Democrats’ overemphasis on abortion and the women’s vote, which never materialized. White progressives are extreme on every issue under the sun, even more so than the nonwhite voter groups they’ve patronizingly claimed to be vanguards for.

It comes back to the Democrats’ inability to reach voters. They’re too rich, too educated, too left-wing, and too condescending. And people like that don’t change—it’s going to be funny watching these philosopher kings trying to explain why they’re right when we, the people, put their agenda in a body bag on election night.

Red shift update. All 50 states and DC now have a stronger Trump margin in 2024 than 2020.https://t.co/L3aTR4kgxa pic.twitter.com/rO4vLbYAtb — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 10, 2024

red wave is an understatement pic.twitter.com/oRJkGEYYY6 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 6, 2024