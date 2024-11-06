Jackpot! Trump Takes Nevada

Whether it be the disastrous economic climate or Donald Trump’s promise to make ‘no tax on tips’ a reality, but the Silver State is now Trump country. The signs of this victory were prevalent in the early voting numbers. The rural Republican surge was evidently significant enough to breach the Clark County firewall. Also, there wasn’t a big enough split among independent voters to save Kamala Harris:

Still, we followed the cardinal rule of not using early voting dumps to make any declarations outright. Yet, again, what was notable was that the GOP returns were at a rate never seen in the Reid Machine era, something that definitely deserves extra attention.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Nevada.#DecisionMade: 01:21 AM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/Aa0FffQYgq pic.twitter.com/IP5y89SexG — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

For those crazy enough to be awake, Clark updated with 167K votes and it's over for Harris in NV. What Trump did was remarkable and I couldn't have (didn't) predicted it: He played her to a draw in Clark w/900K votes counted. These indies are not who we thought they were. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 6, 2024

Trump now up almost 4 points after more rural votes come in, may not be enough Clark mail to save Harris in The #WeDontMatter State. https://t.co/sLam7FJRK3 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 6, 2024

Alas, the red rural surge was enough to clinch the ‘W.’

Look at that, folks; counting the ballots won't take days or weeks.

Donald Trump now has 286 electoral votes.