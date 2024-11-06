What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump?
Jackpot! Trump Takes Nevada

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 4:00 AM
Whether it be the disastrous economic climate or Donald Trump’s promise to make ‘no tax on tips’ a reality, but the Silver State is now Trump country. The signs of this victory were prevalent in the early voting numbers. The rural Republican surge was evidently significant enough to breach the Clark County firewall. Also, there wasn’t a big enough split among independent voters to save Kamala Harris:

 Still, we followed the cardinal rule of not using early voting dumps to make any declarations outright. Yet, again, what was notable was that the GOP returns were at a rate never seen in the Reid Machine era, something that definitely deserves extra attention. 

What Is Taking These Networks So Long to Call This Election for Trump? Matt Vespa
Alas, the red rural surge was enough to clinch the ‘W.’

Look at that, folks; counting the ballots won't take days or weeks. 

Donald Trump now has 286 electoral votes.

