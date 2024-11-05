Donald J. Trump Wins 2024 Race
It's Over: Trump Takes Pennsylvania
All You Can Do Now Is Be Ready for the Coming Chaos
NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote
The Media Are Egotistical Exaggerators and Liars
TB -- The Silent Killer Crossing Our Border
One Big Thing Biden Will Leave Behind
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer Holds on in Nebraska
Adios to Biden and Harris
Antifa Is Already Rioting
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate
Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia
Ted Cruz Fends Off Another Democratic Challenger to Win Reelection
Kamala HQ Is in a State of Total Shock

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 05, 2024 11:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

If you’re a Kamala supporter, you might be reaching for a bottle of bleach right now. It’s been reported that the vibes are bad at her campaign headquarters in Washington, DC. The joy is dead, run over by the reality that Kamala Harris was unqualified and lacked the intelligence to do the job.

Now, her campaign is no longer commenting on the state of the race and is not going to concede the race tonight. Jen O’Malley Dillon, Kamala’s campaign manager, just delivered the “get some sleep and get ready to close out strong tomorrow” address to the troops, which is political speak for we lost.

There is no path for Harris. The New York Times has given Donald J. Trump a near-90 percent chance to win the required Electoral College votes to clinch the win. They also projected that he would win the popular vote. Game. Set. And match.

