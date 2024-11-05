Kamala HQ Is in a State of Total Shock

If you’re a Kamala supporter, you might be reaching for a bottle of bleach right now. It’s been reported that the vibes are bad at her campaign headquarters in Washington, DC. The joy is dead, run over by the reality that Kamala Harris was unqualified and lacked the intelligence to do the job.

Email from Jen O’Malley Dillon sent out just now to all hands on Harris campaign: “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/H0Jl33rRkf — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 6, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: CNN is now reporting that Kamala Harris's headquarters has fallen into complete silence, with crowds of supporters visibly tense with some seen pacing while others are beginning to lose hope as updates come in pic.twitter.com/xsVRu8U8TN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 6, 2024

CNN’s John King: “This map looks a lot more like 2016, than it does like 2020.”#Election2024 pic.twitter.com/shPjbDqX5N — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) November 6, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: According to Fox news the Kamala campaign is apparently no longer responding to requests for comment — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 6, 2024

Now, her campaign is no longer commenting on the state of the race and is not going to concede the race tonight. Jen O’Malley Dillon, Kamala’s campaign manager, just delivered the “get some sleep and get ready to close out strong tomorrow” address to the troops, which is political speak for we lost.

"You won't hear from the Vice President tonight." pic.twitter.com/m1sIsn7JqS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

There is no path for Harris. The New York Times has given Donald J. Trump a near-90 percent chance to win the required Electoral College votes to clinch the win. They also projected that he would win the popular vote. Game. Set. And match.

Sources "close" to Harris - according to Fox - are saying her path to victory isn't good - another "I think she's losing this" No word if Kamala is going to go out to all the people waiting for her to appear. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 6, 2024

"Nauseously optimistic." pic.twitter.com/Dy76hYDMBE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024