MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Melts Down on Election Day

The 2024 election is underway. The votes are being counted, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough had a total meltdown. Correction: he had another meltdown. The former Republican congressman and anti-Trump clown went on a tirade, a perfectly healthy reaction to a candidate and his supporters with whom he holds a deep animus.

He again railed on Trump supporters, still perplexed about why this man is getting such strong support. The MSNBC host rattled off lies about the former president, especially the lie about wanting to execute Liz Cheney:

NEW: Joe Scarborough lashes out at Trump supporters again: "Americans who didn't go to civics class, didn't learn the basics of this Constitution."



After rattling off a series of debunked Trump hoaxes — including the “Trump wants to execute Liz Cheney” hoax — Scarborough again… pic.twitter.com/u4Te78FsIS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2024

There is a sort of Russian embrace of disinformation. It's a radical devaluing of truth over the last 9 to 10 years and a complete ignorance on civics and what the term Madisonian democracy even means, what checks and balances even means, what judicial review even means, what the rule of law even means." "How do we as a nation even post-Trump, how do we reach those Americans who apparently didn't go to civics class, apparently didn't learn the basics of this Constitution, and have just been overwhelmed with disinformation over the past nine years?"

What a crybaby. Also, Joe, this is why a lot of people are drawn to Trump—it’s tantrums like this: snotty, condescending, and grossly intolerant.

But it is fun to watch. We don’t need to listen to you people anymore.