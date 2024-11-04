Former Obama Campaign Manager: Early Vote Totals Are a Little Scary

Katie will have more on the raw numbers later this morning, but the early voting numbers have reached levels where Democratic operatives are reaching for the Pepto Bismol. In Nevada, Republicans remain in the driver’s seat. The word got out well to Republican voters: take advantage of early voting.

Still, these aren’t the most accurate tea leaves and do not indicate how the state will land. Follow the Cardinal rule about early voting, but Nevada sees GOP returns that were not seen in the Reid Machine era. It’s noteworthy enough, especially when Barack Obama’s former campaign manager, Jim Messina, says it’s giving him anxiety:

Former Obama Campaign manager knows it's over. "The early vote numbers are scary." pic.twitter.com/22OvAF3byZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2024

BREAKING: North Carolina Republicans have now EXCEEDED their TOTAL 2020 early + mail-in voting...



Percent of 2020 early vote:

🔴 REP: 100.88% (+17.68)

🔵 DEM: 83.19%



Quite the discrepancy.



Data: @MichaelPruser — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2024

David Axelrod is concerned about a ‘blue mirage’ come Election Day:

Axelrod is worried that the support won’t materialize for Harris on game day.



I can tell you that I’ve talked to people who have been on the ground in places like Philadelphia, Detroit, New Orleans, and they have all said the same thing. There’s zero enthusiasm on the ground… pic.twitter.com/dRXWCpPyTs — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 4, 2024

Regardless, the only thing left to do is vote. On Election Day, we have to hope the GOP isn’t a victim of voter cannibalization.