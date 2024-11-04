Election Day: Let’s Do This Thing
WaPo's Humor Columnist Rebelled Against Her Employer and Endorsed Kamala
The Final Frenzy Before Tuesday
RIP, Peanut: A Squirrelly Tale of Government Gone Awry
If We Lose Tomorrow, We Shouldn’t Lose Hope
The Current Democratic Party Coalition
November 6, 2024
Kamala Makes Women’s Lives More Dangerous
Election 2024: Restoration, Not Just Maintenance or Managed Decline
The Choice for the American People: Love or Hate
A Last-Minute Letter to My Never Trump Republican Friend
All Signs Point to a Trump Landslide on Tuesday
America First Has a Winning Coalition
Let's Talk About Tim Walz' Closing Argument
Former Obama Campaign Manager: Early Vote Totals Are a Little Scary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 04, 2024 12:01 AM
Katie will have more on the raw numbers later this morning, but the early voting numbers have reached levels where Democratic operatives are reaching for the Pepto Bismol. In Nevada, Republicans remain in the driver’s seat. The word got out well to Republican voters: take advantage of early voting.

Still, these aren’t the most accurate tea leaves and do not indicate how the state will land. Follow the Cardinal rule about early voting, but Nevada sees GOP returns that were not seen in the Reid Machine era. It’s noteworthy enough, especially when Barack Obama’s former campaign manager, Jim Messina, says it’s giving him anxiety:

David Axelrod is concerned about a ‘blue mirage’ come Election Day:

Regardless, the only thing left to do is vote. On  Election Day, we have to hope the GOP isn’t a victim of voter cannibalization.

