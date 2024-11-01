VIP
Trump-Supporting Women Don’t Need Your Lectures, Lefties
Secret Service: Here Are the Things We've Changed Since Trump Was Shot
There's an Update on the White House's North Korea Style Transcript Edit
The October Job Numbers Just Dropped and They are Atrocious
'I'm Done': Hugh Hewitt Explodes During Washington Post Show During This Segment
VIP
Are You Feeling What I'm Feeling?
Trump Campaign Responds to 'Fake News Media's Latest Hoax'
Raffensperger Issues Statement on Foreign Election Interference in Georgia
House Republicans Demand Answers on IRS Whistleblower Retaliation
Campaign Closers: Horrible Jobs Report, Illegal Immigrant Terror Attack
Horrific: An Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Raping a 5-Year-Old Girl
House Oversight Committee Is Investigating the FBI's 'Quietly Revised' Crime Stats
The Momentum Does Not Look to Be on Eugene Vindman's Side in This...
If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big...
Tipsheet

Liberal Media Gets Busted Peddling an Outright Lie Regarding Trump and Liz Cheney

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 01, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If there’s one thing we know about the liberal media, it’s that they don’t understand context, especially when it comes to Donald Trump. They print one thing, and then you read something entirely different when you watch the clips. It’s why no one trusts the media: too many nothing burgers, an oversized portion of hyperbole, and outright lies.

Advertisement

During an event with Tucker Carlson in Arizona, the media thought they had something here with Trump alleging that he wanted Liz Cheney to be fired upon. Essentially, they’re trying to manufacture the narrative that he wants her executed. That’s not what he said. Trump was merely trashing the Cheney family’s position for wanting to bomb everything and keeping us in a cycle of perpetual war:

Recommended

If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big Trouble Guy Benson
Advertisement

Not that any gold stars should be awarded here, but NBC News, of all places, didn’t have the worst take, though that's not saying much—at least they mentioned the “war hawk” criticism: 

At an on-stage event dominated by extensive rambling and derogatory attacks against his opponents, former President Donald Trump — just four days out from Election Day — suggested that one of his top Republican critics would not be such a "war hawk" if she had guns "trained on her face." 

Trump, sitting in a chair next to right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson for what was billed as a live interview event, told an arena of thousands of supporters Thursday that President Joe Biden was a “stupid bastard” and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, was “a sleaze bag.” 

He also said that he would let Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, “do anything he wants” in his second administration related to healthcare policy, noting that his newfound political ally “wants to look at the vaccines.” 

“He really wants to with the pesticides and the, you know, all the different things. I said, he can do it,” Trump said of the former independent presidential candidate. “He can do anything he wants. He wants to look at the vaccines. He wants — everything. I think it’s great,” Trump continued. 

Advertisement

It’s still ridiculous. First, vaccine skepticism, whether you like it or not, has shot through the roof since the medical experts, media, and the Democrats conspired to lie about the efficacy of the COVID vaccine. Second, and most importantly, this is not going to derail Donald Trump in the manner that Joe Biden’s ‘Trump supporters are garbage’ line has caught Democrats in a bear trap. Republicans hate Liz Cheney—she’s not going to move the needle on anything, and this story oozes desperation as Kamala continues to be milquetoast in the final days of the election.

Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big Trouble Guy Benson
Campaign Closers: Horrible Jobs Report, Illegal Immigrant Terror Attack Guy Benson
'I'm Done': Hugh Hewitt Explodes During Washington Post Show During This Segment Matt Vespa
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite Victor Davis Hanson
The Momentum Does Not Look to Be on Eugene Vindman's Side in This Key House Race Rebecca Downs
Secret Service: Here Are the Things We've Changed Since Trump Was Shot Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
If This NYT Polling Result Is Even Close to Accurate, She's in Big Trouble Guy Benson
Advertisement