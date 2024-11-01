Liberal Media Gets Busted Peddling an Outright Lie Regarding Trump and Liz Cheney

If there’s one thing we know about the liberal media, it’s that they don’t understand context, especially when it comes to Donald Trump. They print one thing, and then you read something entirely different when you watch the clips. It’s why no one trusts the media: too many nothing burgers, an oversized portion of hyperbole, and outright lies.

WATCH: Donald Trump suggests @Liz_Cheney should be fired upon



It's an escalation of his violent rhetoric



My open of today's @CNNThisMorning



Cheney just responded to Trump -- shown below https://t.co/85RJ5VGZG3 pic.twitter.com/oxV0taVsEk — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 1, 2024

Jim Acosta is just running a straight up disinformation op on CNN this morning.



At no point did Donald Trump call for Liz Cheney to be shot.



These people are scum. pic.twitter.com/rMkT6hxgjd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

Worst jobs report in nearly four years combined with revisions down of 100k over past two months, so the corporate media has to pretend Trump wants to murder Liz Cheney. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 1, 2024

During an event with Tucker Carlson in Arizona, the media thought they had something here with Trump alleging that he wanted Liz Cheney to be fired upon. Essentially, they’re trying to manufacture the narrative that he wants her executed. That’s not what he said. Trump was merely trashing the Cheney family’s position for wanting to bomb everything and keeping us in a cycle of perpetual war:

I can't get enough of Donald Trump calling Liz Cheney a stupid person:

"I don't blame him with sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual. She's a radical war hawk."

They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building. But she's… pic.twitter.com/OzrPKxS0Cx — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 1, 2024

Not that any gold stars should be awarded here, but NBC News, of all places, didn’t have the worst take, though that's not saying much—at least they mentioned the “war hawk” criticism:

At an on-stage event dominated by extensive rambling and derogatory attacks against his opponents, former President Donald Trump — just four days out from Election Day — suggested that one of his top Republican critics would not be such a "war hawk" if she had guns "trained on her face." Trump, sitting in a chair next to right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson for what was billed as a live interview event, told an arena of thousands of supporters Thursday that President Joe Biden was a “stupid bastard” and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, was “a sleaze bag.” He also said that he would let Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, “do anything he wants” in his second administration related to healthcare policy, noting that his newfound political ally “wants to look at the vaccines.” “He really wants to with the pesticides and the, you know, all the different things. I said, he can do it,” Trump said of the former independent presidential candidate. “He can do anything he wants. He wants to look at the vaccines. He wants — everything. I think it’s great,” Trump continued.

Watch the full clip of President Trump saying Liz Cheney wants to send people to die in wars that she will never experience herself.



Then look at the headlines the media is writing about it.



Gee, I wonder why trust in media is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/B8jLfHE2N4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

I don’t support Donald Trump but I also don’t support journalists lying to their audiences, and when he says (paraphrased) “these pro-war people wouldn’t be talking such a big game if they were on the front lines” it is actually not the same thing as saying they should be shot https://t.co/kyVtfjkv8e — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) November 1, 2024

It’s still ridiculous. First, vaccine skepticism, whether you like it or not, has shot through the roof since the medical experts, media, and the Democrats conspired to lie about the efficacy of the COVID vaccine. Second, and most importantly, this is not going to derail Donald Trump in the manner that Joe Biden’s ‘Trump supporters are garbage’ line has caught Democrats in a bear trap. Republicans hate Liz Cheney—she’s not going to move the needle on anything, and this story oozes desperation as Kamala continues to be milquetoast in the final days of the election.

If Trump really wanted a rifle pointed at Liz Cheney's face, he'd sent her hunting with her dad. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 1, 2024

It never stops being remarkable, incredible, stunning how brazenly the media will just outright lie, especially about events that are filmed and available to be viewed by anyone online https://t.co/D3yG5muKug — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) November 1, 2024