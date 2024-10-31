Watch a Local Reporter Brutalize Colorado's Secretary of State for Her Serial Failure

Colorado’s secretary of state is a disaster. Jena Griswold became a household name as her state was the point of the lance in trying to get Donald Trump removed from the ballot based on the Left’s January 6 hysterics. Yet, Griswold’s tenure has been riddled with incompetence and mayhem. In 2022, when voter registration forms got delivered to non-citizens, that same year, the state’s ballot tracking system sent messages to Colorado voters who had already voted causing confusion, and now she’s leaked the voting system passwords (via 9News):

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office inadvertently posted a spreadsheet to its website with a hidden tab that included voting system passwords.

In a statement to 9NEWS, a spokesperson for the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said that “the Department is working to remedy this situation where necessary.”

“The Department took immediate action as soon as it was aware of this and informed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which closely monitors and protects the county’s essential security infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday morning, Colorado Republican Party Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman shared the hidden tab discovery in a mass email, along with an affidavit from someone who claims they had downloaded the Excel file from the Colorado Secretary of State’s website and discovered the hidden tab by simply clicking “unhide.” The name on the affidavit was blacked out in the Republican Party email.

9NEWS left a voicemail with Scheppelman on Tuesday afternoon.

The passwords that were in the hidden tab are known as BIOS passwords and are one part of the security process for Colorado’s voting machines.