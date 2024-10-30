This Latest Trump Stunt Might Even Top His Day at McDonald's

You knew this was coming after Joe Biden smeared Trump supporters as garbage: the former president rolled into Wisconsin on a garbage truck. He spoke to the press while riding shotgun, another epic photo opportunity given to him by the Democrats:

BREAKING — Trump arrives in Wisconsin to a MAGA garbage truck pic.twitter.com/gQ4dzr46II — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 30, 2024

#BREAKING: President Trump is riding a garbage truck.



The left is going to lose their minds. pic.twitter.com/Smk1cQQQcp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 30, 2024

GARBAGE MAN TRUMP: "I love Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico loves me. I don't know anything about a comedian." pic.twitter.com/l9w7sW70qt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2024

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden!" Trump said.

Does this top his campaign stop at McDonald’s, which drove liberals insane for days? It might. Since then, the Left has searched frantically for information about Kamala’s purported stint at the fast-food chain but has come up empty. It’s because the vice president never worked there.

It’s truly a repeat of 2016 when Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters deplorables, which led to the epic “Les Deplorables” banner being unveiled at rallies in the final weeks of the election.

The Democrats are going to go insane. Grab a drink and watch the fireworks.

