Excuse Me, ABC? Why Are You Posting Election Results?
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden?
VIP
As Biden Calls Us Garbage, a Huge Collection of News Outlets Root in...
Take 2 Million Immigrants and Call Me in the Morning
How The New Republic Lies to Hide Reality of Hawaiian Court's Gun Take
VIP
Oregon Predicates Request to Judge on Self-Delusion
VIP
Here's More Reason to Believe Kamala Harris Is Anti-Catholicism
Dr. Phil, Expert Psychologist, Just Put This Trump Media Claim to Bed Immediately
Sherrod Brown Donor Claims Biden's 'Garbage' Insult for Trump Supporters Is 'An Understate...
RNC Achieves Election Integrity Victory in Case of Voters Turned Away in Pennsylvania
Harris’ Fracking Actions Belie Her Artful Evasions
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment
Kamala Harris Finally Responded to Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks
Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Panel Desperately Trying to Explain Away Biden's 'Garbage'...
Tipsheet

This Latest Trump Stunt Might Even Top His Day at McDonald's

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 30, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You knew this was coming after Joe Biden smeared Trump supporters as garbage: the former president rolled into Wisconsin on a garbage truck. He spoke to the press while riding shotgun, another epic photo opportunity given to him by the Democrats: 

Advertisement

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden!" Trump said.   

Does this top his campaign stop at McDonald’s, which drove liberals insane for days? It might. Since then, the Left has searched frantically for information about Kamala’s purported stint at the fast-food chain but has come up empty. It’s because the vice president never worked there. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

It’s truly a repeat of 2016 when Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters deplorables, which led to the epic “Les Deplorables” banner being unveiled at rallies in the final weeks of the election. 

The Democrats are going to go insane. Grab a drink and watch the fireworks. 

Want to display your new "garbage" status proudly? We've got you covered

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman
There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why. Guy Benson
Excuse Me, ABC? Why Are You Posting Election Results? Matt Vespa
Dr. Phil, Expert Psychologist, Just Put This Trump Media Claim to Bed Immediately Sarah Arnold
Take 2 Million Immigrants and Call Me in the Morning Ann Coulter
Sherrod Brown Donor Claims Biden's 'Garbage' Insult for Trump Supporters Is 'An Understatement' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When KJP Was Pressed on Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Madeline Leesman
Advertisement