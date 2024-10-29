Oh, So That's Why the Kamala-Joe Rogan Interview Hasn't Happened Yet
Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania
The Real Reason the Left Hates J.D. Vance
VIP
Kamala Harris Claims TRUMP Is a Threat to Gun Rights, Free Speech. Yes,...
New Poll Shows Where the Race in Michigan Stands With Just One Week...
Harris Pressed to Explain Support for Trump Among Black Voters
VIP
Data: Do North Carolina's Early Vote Numbers Look Good for Republicans?
Alvin Bragg's Office Wants to Control What Witnesses Say About Daniel Penny at...
VIP
RFK Jr. Responds to Democrats Who Compared Trump to Nazis
Horrifying: MS-13 Gang Member Charged With Murder of Couple in Virginia
An Orthodox Jewish Man Was Shot on His Way to a Synagogue in...
Fishermen Fight Bureaucrats to Defend Their Way of Life
Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer Follows Up on Mayorkas Subpoena Over Tim Walz's...
AOC: 'This Was a Hate Rally'
Tipsheet

Kamala's Trip to a Semiconductor Plant Almost Left Her Bloody

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 29, 2024 3:05 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris share one thing: they can turn easy photo opportunities into awkward, even disastrous moments. The vice president visited a semiconductor plant in Michigan, where she almost left her bloody as she tried to touch the “shiny” silicon. She was warned by the factory worker, likely a supervisor, not to touch the razor-sharp silicon (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris was told to keep her hands to herself Monday during a tour of a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Michigan, where the allure of touching “shiny” silicon almost caused a serious injury. 

“Here is, actually, a harvested U-rod,” an employee at Hemlock Semiconductors in Saginaw informed Harris, 60, as she approached a large piece of silicon covered in what appeared to be plastic wrap. 

“Can I touch it?” the Democratic nominee asked as her right hand hovered over the metalloid rod. 

“Do not touch it,” the factory worker immediately responded. 

“Please do not touch any of the poly,” the hard-hat-wearing employee added as Harris approached an enticing plate of silicon crystal chunks, just beyond the U-rod display. 

“Those are very sharp,” another man on the tour informed Harris.   

“OK … and shiny,” she observed, this time keeping her distance from the display. 

Recommended

Alvin Bragg's Office Wants to Control What Witnesses Say About Daniel Penny at Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Was this another ‘Veep’ moment for Kamala? Frankly, while an embarrassing outing, she’s underperforming with Hispanics in key swing states. No one cares about the Puerto Rican joke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, a quip he never said, and we have reports that her ad buying in North Carolina is being reduced big league. These aren’t the signs of a winning campaign.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alvin Bragg's Office Wants to Control What Witnesses Say About Daniel Penny at Trial Mia Cathell
Trump Supporter Speaks Out After Arrest at Polling Location in Pennsylvania Katie Pavlich
Jake Tapper Throws a Fit After JD Vance Calls Out CNN to His Face Townhall Video
What Caused a CNN Guest to Get Ejected and Banned Midway Through a Segment Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why the Kamala-Joe Rogan Interview Hasn't Happened Yet Katie Pavlich
New Poll Shows Where the Race in Michigan Stands With Just One Week Until Election Day Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alvin Bragg's Office Wants to Control What Witnesses Say About Daniel Penny at Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement