Kamala's Trip to a Semiconductor Plant Almost Left Her Bloody

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris share one thing: they can turn easy photo opportunities into awkward, even disastrous moments. The vice president visited a semiconductor plant in Michigan, where she almost left her bloody as she tried to touch the “shiny” silicon. She was warned by the factory worker, likely a supervisor, not to touch the razor-sharp silicon (via NY Post):

Kamala tours a semiconductor plant: "Can I touch it?" Worker: "Do not touch it... Please do not touch any of the poly — it is very sharp." Kamala: "And shiny! 😃" She's totally helpless. pic.twitter.com/aXWkmjtwES

Vice President Kamala Harris was told to keep her hands to herself Monday during a tour of a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Michigan, where the allure of touching “shiny” silicon almost caused a serious injury.

“Here is, actually, a harvested U-rod,” an employee at Hemlock Semiconductors in Saginaw informed Harris, 60, as she approached a large piece of silicon covered in what appeared to be plastic wrap.

“Can I touch it?” the Democratic nominee asked as her right hand hovered over the metalloid rod.

“Do not touch it,” the factory worker immediately responded.

“Please do not touch any of the poly,” the hard-hat-wearing employee added as Harris approached an enticing plate of silicon crystal chunks, just beyond the U-rod display.

“Those are very sharp,” another man on the tour informed Harris.

“OK … and shiny,” she observed, this time keeping her distance from the display.