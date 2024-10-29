Kamala's Trip to a Semiconductor Plant Almost Left Her Bloody

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris share one thing: they can turn easy photo opportunities into awkward, even disastrous moments. The vice president visited a semiconductor plant in Michigan, where she almost left her bloody as she tried to touch the “shiny” silicon. She was warned by the factory worker, likely a supervisor, not to touch the razor-sharp silicon (via NY Post):
Kamala tours a semiconductor plant: "Can I touch it?"— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024
Worker: "Do not touch it... Please do not touch any of the poly — it is very sharp."
Kamala: "And shiny! 😃"
She's totally helpless. pic.twitter.com/aXWkmjtwES
Vice President Kamala Harris was told to keep her hands to herself Monday during a tour of a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Michigan, where the allure of touching “shiny” silicon almost caused a serious injury.
“Here is, actually, a harvested U-rod,” an employee at Hemlock Semiconductors in Saginaw informed Harris, 60, as she approached a large piece of silicon covered in what appeared to be plastic wrap.
“Can I touch it?” the Democratic nominee asked as her right hand hovered over the metalloid rod.
“Do not touch it,” the factory worker immediately responded.
“Please do not touch any of the poly,” the hard-hat-wearing employee added as Harris approached an enticing plate of silicon crystal chunks, just beyond the U-rod display.
“Those are very sharp,” another man on the tour informed Harris.
“OK … and shiny,” she observed, this time keeping her distance from the display.
Was this another ‘Veep’ moment for Kamala? Frankly, while an embarrassing outing, she’s underperforming with Hispanics in key swing states. No one cares about the Puerto Rican joke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, a quip he never said, and we have reports that her ad buying in North Carolina is being reduced big league. These aren’t the signs of a winning campaign.
https://t.co/Jfzr9ktPgC pic.twitter.com/IVQaTYksfH— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 28, 2024
