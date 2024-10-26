Here's What a Shark Tank Host Said About Kamala That Caused a Total...
Tipsheet

Mel Gibson Says It's Not Shocking Who He's Voting for Since Kamala Has the 'IQ of a Fence Post'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 26, 2024 6:30 AM
Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File

Mel Gibson has been semi-defrocked from Hollywood since his problematic rantings aired years ago. He is on a gradual comeback, however, recently starring in The Continental, a miniseries from within the John Wick universe, and received critical acclaim in 2016 for Hacksaw Ridge, a film about Desmond Doss, a medic and conscientious objector who won the Medal of Honor for his action at the Battle of Okinawa.

Gibson was caught at an airport by TMZ, where he was asked who he would vote for in 2024. He didn’t say it explicitly, but it was obviously Donald Trump. 

“I think that's a pretty good guess,” said Gibson, who also tore into Kamala Harris (via Variety): 

 “I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I vote for,” Gibson said. The cameraman, after some thought, answers with, “I’m gonna guess Trump. Is that a bad guess?”

“I think that’s a pretty good guess,” Gibson responded. “I know what it’ll be like if we let her in. And that ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post.” 

He also ripped into the vice president for being a rampart for the vapid. The actor also noted, as many have, Harris’ lack of depth in public policy. It’s not shocking, but the line about the “IQ of the fence post” is hilarious.

