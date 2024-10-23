Trump Blasts Kamala's Hitler Comparisons and 'Toxic' Campaign
Tipsheet

Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 23, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We’re not even going to go into much depth into the latest smear campaign against Donald Trump. The internals must be appalling for liberals to pull a ‘Trump is Hitler’ and a Kavanaugh 2.0 double-feature. The former deals with some supposed remarks made about the infamous dictator but not before The Atlantic, a familiar factory for fake anti-Trump stories, led off with some apocryphal story about how Trump denigrated a US Army soldier who was murdered in 2020. The servicemember's family, including the family attorney, slapped down the piece as a hoax. 

Now, with that story not gaining traction for numerous reasons, not least being that the media has peddled far too many fake stories about the former president, no one cares, and it’s too late to change the course of the race; liberals are trying the sexual assault route. The rumor is that Trump was involved in a groping incident that happened 30 years ago. 

That’s right. Trump committed some heinous sex act that no one knew about until 12 days before Election Day. This little diary entry supposedly missed the hordes of anti-Trump activists and attorneys who have now made Trump the most investigated man in modern American history. 

As Joe Concha succinctly put it, “This allegedly happened 31 years ago.  It’s impossible to prove or disprove. We’re 12 days to Election Day. Trump’s run for president twice before yet this never came out. This was pitched to multiple reporters — even some very friendly to Kamala — and only a British tabloid took the bait. This is laughable. The panic is real.” 

Mark Halperin also received this story and rejected it because he knew it was also false. He also discussed why the usual suspects pitch it: if it’s true, then it’s an election killer, but it’s not. Halperin is not pursuing it. Only The Guardian, who I assume has their lawyer handy because a lawsuit is likely coming.

