Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False.

We’re not even going to go into much depth into the latest smear campaign against Donald Trump. The internals must be appalling for liberals to pull a ‘Trump is Hitler’ and a Kavanaugh 2.0 double-feature. The former deals with some supposed remarks made about the infamous dictator but not before The Atlantic, a familiar factory for fake anti-Trump stories, led off with some apocryphal story about how Trump denigrated a US Army soldier who was murdered in 2020. The servicemember's family, including the family attorney, slapped down the piece as a hoax.

Advertisement

I've been pitched the same story. Does not seem remotely credible, but don't be surprised if you see something in the New York Times next week.

https://t.co/1pdWXMPdGJ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 23, 2024

Now, with that story not gaining traction for numerous reasons, not least being that the media has peddled far too many fake stories about the former president, no one cares, and it’s too late to change the course of the race; liberals are trying the sexual assault route. The rumor is that Trump was involved in a groping incident that happened 30 years ago.

And of course, the allegation is 30 some years old and there's zero corroborating evidence. They are trying to 'Kavanaugh' Trump on the eve of the election because they have nothing else to offer the voters. https://t.co/4FsSvJ53w7 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 23, 2024

Trump groped the minor daughter of a huge donor and there's video proof so naturally the donor waited until 13 days before a presidential election to leak the story to Brian Krassenstein and some other no name Democratic strategist. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) October 23, 2024

“Donald Trump groped me 35 years ago and I didn’t remember until after the 2016 and 2020 elections” — LeftyCrypto🌹 (@LeftyCrypto) October 23, 2024

heard the “big Trump story.” It’s just as dumb and obviously fake as you’d suspect. Lol — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 23, 2024

If it’s the story I heard is being shopped, whichever outlet publishes it will certainly get sued and have to pay massively. https://t.co/EsPtPUFcXn — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 23, 2024

There is no panic in Trump circles… if you have the story of the century, you don’t bypass major outlets for minor ones.



It’s all fake. https://t.co/QxFOO8YduA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 23, 2024

Uh, announcing your 30-year-old allegation on a Kamala Harris campaign call 2 weeks before an election is, uh…weird. https://t.co/YeKN9mT27I — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) October 23, 2024

It was also openly coordinated with the Harris campaign. She spoke at a Harris event on Monday, piece comes out today. https://t.co/ADF2DzUzvP — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 23, 2024

That’s right. Trump committed some heinous sex act that no one knew about until 12 days before Election Day. This little diary entry supposedly missed the hordes of anti-Trump activists and attorneys who have now made Trump the most investigated man in modern American history.

Who in Trump circles is panicking?



Certainly not my experience and I’ve communicated with six so far today. https://t.co/5fDI5jZLxH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 23, 2024

Advertisement

As Joe Concha succinctly put it, “This allegedly happened 31 years ago. It’s impossible to prove or disprove. We’re 12 days to Election Day. Trump’s run for president twice before yet this never came out. This was pitched to multiple reporters — even some very friendly to Kamala — and only a British tabloid took the bait. This is laughable. The panic is real.”

This allegedly happened 31 years ago.



It’s impossible to prove or disprove.



We’re 12 days to Election Day.



Trump’s run for president twice before yet this never came out.



This was pitched to multiple reporters — even some very friendly to Kamala — and only a British… https://t.co/zy6k43J88A — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 23, 2024

Mark Halperin also received this story and rejected it because he knew it was also false. He also discussed why the usual suspects pitch it: if it’s true, then it’s an election killer, but it’s not. Halperin is not pursuing it. Only The Guardian, who I assume has their lawyer handy because a lawsuit is likely coming.

NEW: Mark Halperin clarifies himself after he went viral for stating he had been pitched a story that would “end Trump’s campaign.”



Halperin says the comment was made to warn people of “actors” who are trying to influence the election.



Halperin added that he isn’t pursuing the… pic.twitter.com/9QZ7T7w20C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2024

Advertisement