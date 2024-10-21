Nate Silver Lists 24 Reasons Why Kamala Is Heading for Defeat
Tipsheet

Libs Are Melting Down Over Trump's Trip McDonald's and It's Over the Dumbest Reason

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 21, 2024 6:30 AM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

The trip to McDonald’s in Bucks County, where the former president made French fries and served customers, is causing the Left to melt down, and it’s over the dumbest reason. The man was shot in July, with another lunatic waiting to take shots at him as he golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September. Was anyone expecting unvetted drive-thru customers to grab food from Trump where a crazy person could open fire at point-blank range? 

It's a stunt, they say. Oh man, when Democrats do it, it's a campaign stop, but when we do it better, it's a "stunt." The man got shot, and the Left is expecting no security measures. They cannot be this stupid, but it all feeds into how this man has broken the minds of liberal America and the clowns in the newsrooms. Don’t get irritated about this, folks. Just smile—we’re all watching mental illness.

The Fall of Barack Hussein Obama Allen West
Cope and seethe, losers. Trump did something extraordinary, and this is how you know the Left realizes it’s a winning moment. Sorry, Democrats, you can’t have nice things because your gal is beyond inauthentic. It sucks to suck.

