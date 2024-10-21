Libs Are Melting Down Over Trump's Trip McDonald's and It's Over the Dumbest Reason

The trip to McDonald’s in Bucks County, where the former president made French fries and served customers, is causing the Left to melt down, and it’s over the dumbest reason. The man was shot in July, with another lunatic waiting to take shots at him as he golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September. Was anyone expecting unvetted drive-thru customers to grab food from Trump where a crazy person could open fire at point-blank range?

Advertisement

It's a stunt, they say. Oh man, when Democrats do it, it's a campaign stop, but when we do it better, it's a "stunt." The man got shot, and the Left is expecting no security measures. They cannot be this stupid, but it all feeds into how this man has broken the minds of liberal America and the clowns in the newsrooms. Don’t get irritated about this, folks. Just smile—we’re all watching mental illness.

Eight years in, and the media can’t help but run themselves into the ground every time Trump does something likable.



This kind of coverage reveals much more about WaPo than it does Trump. pic.twitter.com/tZ6ceDd5ZR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 21, 2024

Bringing on a California Democrat to slam Trump in real time as he works at a McDonalds is just peak MSNBC pic.twitter.com/R07lR6i9ca — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 21, 2024

Compare this thread from a local reporter detailing what a pure stunt this was - pre-selected supporters, rehearsed drive-through practice - to the credulous national press pool about him “working” at McDonald’s https://t.co/KJoEhAulVe — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) October 20, 2024

Trump doesn't want to encounter people who may not like him. https://t.co/DAmR8fwcqK — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 20, 2024

So the place wasn’t even open. It was all staged and fake. He didn’t work for real at a McDonalds. It was a staged fraud just like every other event. pic.twitter.com/FLEqnrZ7Tw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2024

How would you suggest the Secret Service handle security if the McDonald's was open as usual?



Everyone knows it was a campaign stop. You're embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/5uUPgQYvr5 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 21, 2024

Cope and seethe, losers. Trump did something extraordinary, and this is how you know the Left realizes it’s a winning moment. Sorry, Democrats, you can’t have nice things because your gal is beyond inauthentic. It sucks to suck.

“You guys want to come over on Sunday for the game and we’ll fry some steaks?” https://t.co/qfa9dcvhps — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) October 20, 2024

David thinks this is frying food because he's Canadian. https://t.co/ILzlR9tNYt — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 20, 2024