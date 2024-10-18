Trump Was Asked This Question About Kamala at Univision's Town Hall

Donald Trump participated in a town hall at Univision, which has framed these candidate forums as events with undecided Latino voters. I’m not sure that’s the case. We still don’t know anything about those who asked the candidates the questions, but the audience members supported both. During Kamala’s town hall, the media heavily highlighted the undecided aspect. With Trump, there’s been barely a peep—maybe because liberal reporter Michael Tracey exposed the audience pool or that any event where Trump does well gets zero coverage. Who knows? It was funny how the Huffington Post felt the event didn’t go well because of Trump’s answer about January 6—no one cares about that little riot, guys. No one.

Advertisement

When asked to name three virtues about Kamala Harris, the former president said the vice president has a survival instinct, though she might benefit significantly from luck. She has some key friendships and has “a nice way about her.”

Q: What are the three virtues that you see in Kamala Harris?



TRUMP: I'm not a fan but she seems to have an ability to survive. She seems to have some long time friendships. And she seems to have a nice way about her. pic.twitter.com/HZM5Z1YCjo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

He also admitted to making some poor personnel moves in his first term but vowed never to repeat those mistakes.

Q: Out of your first four years, can you name one error or something you learned?



TRUMP: The thing I would say that's most important is people. It's all about the people. Where I had great people, things happened good. Where I had people I didn't like as much, it doesn't work… pic.twitter.com/xH1ZAbsDkm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

He later spoke about increasing economic opportunity, reducing inflation, protecting our Second Amendment rights, and controlling the border.

President Trump did a fantastic job on Univision tonight! He made it clear why Hispanic Americans are voting Republican at record levels. It's simple: we want safe communities, prosperous families, and a bright future for our children. — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) October 17, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We have a Second Amendment, and I'm very strongly an advocate of that. If you have a house out in the country or you're in a rough area, and the bad guy has a gun — if you don't have a gun you're finished. The toughest gun laws in the United States, by far, is in… pic.twitter.com/yHZDZwKdj8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "You like strong borders. So do I. We had the strongest border we've ever had in the recorded history of our country. Four years ago, we had a border that was great -- Everything the Democrats run is bad." pic.twitter.com/OMDmlornRK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024

Q: My family was spending $200 a week on groceries. Now we're spending $350. What are you planning to change?



PRESIDENT TRUMP: This is a problem caused by Kamala and Biden. Four years ago, you had no inflation... We're going to drill, baby, drill. I'm going to get your energy… pic.twitter.com/PyIjzwKfYp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2024