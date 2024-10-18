Donald Trump Has to Love This News
Trump Was Asked This Question About Kamala at Univision's Town Hall

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2024 6:01 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Donald Trump participated in a town hall at Univision, which has framed these candidate forums as events with undecided Latino voters. I’m not sure that’s the case. We still don’t know anything about those who asked the candidates the questions, but the audience members supported both. During Kamala’s town hall, the media heavily highlighted the undecided aspect. With Trump, there’s been barely a peep—maybe because liberal reporter Michael Tracey exposed the audience pool or that any event where Trump does well gets zero coverage. Who knows? It was funny how the Huffington Post felt the event didn’t go well because of Trump’s answer about January 6—no one cares about that little riot, guys. No one. 

When asked to name three virtues about Kamala Harris, the former president said the vice president has a survival instinct, though she might benefit significantly from luck. She has some key friendships and has “a nice way about her.” 

He also admitted to making some poor personnel moves in his first term but vowed never to repeat those mistakes. 

He later spoke about increasing economic opportunity, reducing inflation, protecting our Second Amendment rights, and controlling the border.

