Tipsheet

Does Kamala Know Her Slave Reparations Pitch Will Get Blasted Out of the Sky?

Matt Vespa
October 17, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God to slow the bleeding of black voters from the Democratic Party. Harris is underperforming with black women by double-digits from 2020, but her camp must be worried about the departure of black men, especially those aged 18-44. It’s why Barack Obama has been mobilized to shame young black men over not supporting this mess of a candidate. 

The usual suspects heaped praise over the interview, though unsurprisingly not realizing that their spin was an exercise in cognitive dissonance (via NYT): 

For much of her vice presidency, some of Ms. Harris’s aides have thought she is too cautious in her public remarks. But when it came to Mr. Trump on Tuesday, she did not hold back. 

She agreed with Charlamagne that Mr. Trump has embraced fascism and said that his plans would make “it more difficult for working people to get by and to destroy our democracy.” Republicans have accused Democrats of fomenting political violence, including the assassination attempts on Mr. Trump, by labeling him a threat to democracy. Mr. Trump, for his part, has repeatedly described Ms. Harris as a fascist. 

[…] 

“The man is really quite weak,” Ms. Harris said. “He’s weak. It’s a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor.” 

Trump is ‘weak but dangerous’ doesn’t make sense, lady. It’s like the Russian collusion delusion peddled by the media about Donald Trump. In that context, the press framed the former president as an incompetent dolt but also the greatest mastermind that ever lived with this act of treason of becoming a Kremlin agent. Which narrative is it because it cannot be both.  You can’t be strong but also weak. You can’t be feeble and dangerous to democracy. 

Slave reparations were also included in the mix, which Harris said needed to be studied. Does she know that her state has already done this? The costs would’ve been more than twice the state’s budget. 

Charlamagne also pressed Kamala for being an abject disaster on the border, saying, “The first three years, you all did get a lot of things wrong.” She goes on to tout things that never happened.

