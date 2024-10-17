Does Kamala Know Her Slave Reparations Pitch Will Get Blasted Out of the Sky?

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God to slow the bleeding of black voters from the Democratic Party. Harris is underperforming with black women by double-digits from 2020, but her camp must be worried about the departure of black men, especially those aged 18-44. It’s why Barack Obama has been mobilized to shame young black men over not supporting this mess of a candidate.

The usual suspects heaped praise over the interview, though unsurprisingly not realizing that their spin was an exercise in cognitive dissonance (via NYT):

For much of her vice presidency, some of Ms. Harris’s aides have thought she is too cautious in her public remarks. But when it came to Mr. Trump on Tuesday, she did not hold back. She agreed with Charlamagne that Mr. Trump has embraced fascism and said that his plans would make “it more difficult for working people to get by and to destroy our democracy.” Republicans have accused Democrats of fomenting political violence, including the assassination attempts on Mr. Trump, by labeling him a threat to democracy. Mr. Trump, for his part, has repeatedly described Ms. Harris as a fascist. […] “The man is really quite weak,” Ms. Harris said. “He’s weak. It’s a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor.”

Trump is ‘weak but dangerous’ doesn’t make sense, lady. It’s like the Russian collusion delusion peddled by the media about Donald Trump. In that context, the press framed the former president as an incompetent dolt but also the greatest mastermind that ever lived with this act of treason of becoming a Kremlin agent. Which narrative is it because it cannot be both. You can’t be strong but also weak. You can’t be feeble and dangerous to democracy.

Slave reparations were also included in the mix, which Harris said needed to be studied. Does she know that her state has already done this? The costs would’ve been more than twice the state’s budget.

Let’s be clear what reparations are:



Literally the government forcing the transfer of money from people of one race to people of another.



It’s re-institutionalizing racial discrimination and using force to do it. https://t.co/Fei9UzG6k7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 16, 2024

California studied reparations; the way Harris suggested they do it.



The study said reparations would cost the state $800 billion… 2.5x the state’s entire budget. https://t.co/vKYyuOkLJZ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 15, 2024

CHARLAMAGNE: "Doesn't the Biden administration have to take some blame for the border, though? A lot of the blame? The first three years, you all did get a lot of things wrong."



KAMALA: No, we proposed MASS AMNESTY on day one! pic.twitter.com/98mC4uPqIB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2024

When running for president in 2020, Kamala Harris told Al Sharpton that she would sign a reparations bill once elected:

Al Sharpton: "In the area of reparations of for descendants of Africans enslaved: If you're elected president would you sign that bill [Commission to Study and… pic.twitter.com/NuawfxhUQJ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 1, 2024

Charlamagne also pressed Kamala for being an abject disaster on the border, saying, “The first three years, you all did get a lot of things wrong.” She goes on to tout things that never happened.