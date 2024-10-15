Townhall Is Hiring!
Biden's Latest Betrayal is 'Deeply Disturbing'
VA Police Officer Was Not Expecting This When Performing a Welfare Check
VIP
CBS News Continues to Bathe in Shame, and the Outlet of Jayson Blair...
VIP
Gun Rights Advocates Take Aim at Illinois Mandatory Storage Law Proposal
VIP
SCOTUS Punts Case on Gun Ownership for Adults Under 21 Back to Lower...
Harris' Desperate Pandering With Black Voters on Full Display With That Charlamagne Tha...
Harris Made a Rather Telling Point About This Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent's Chances in...
Yet Another Democrat Compares Trump to Nazis for Holding a Rally at Madison...
VIP
It Looks Like This Is Becoming a Trend for Michigan...
Not Just Bill Clinton: Tim Walz Throws His Own Campaign Under the Bus...
This Slate Article Shows What the Media Truly Think of Swing State Voters
I Still Can't Believe Bill Clinton Just Said That
VIP
How Do Americans Feel About Transgender Surgeries for Minors? Here’s What a New...
Tipsheet

Kamala Spokesperson Goes Baghdad Bob About Dems' Massive Deficit Among Male Voters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 15, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Kamala Harris’ spokesperson and senior adviser, Ian Sams, should be commended for peddling patently false nonsense to the point where it’s become a ‘Baghdad Bob’ exercise. It’s something to behold: every poll shows Kamala is doing horrifically with male voters. The gender gap has always existed between the two parties—it’s even more defined now in the Donald Trump era. Fox News host Martha McCallum tried to ask about the Harris camp’s plan to address this deficit among male voters, which Sams denied is an accurate snapshot of the race:

Advertisement

So, forget her attempts to bust into the so-called ‘bro’ podcast circuit. Why was Tim Walz making such a big deal about going hunting, which was a total disaster, with the Minnesota governor unable to load his shotgun properly? Barack Obama is now being deployed to shame black men into joining the Harris camp. The red flags are everywhere that Kamala is doing historically poor with men, especially men of color.

Recommended

Harris' Desperate Pandering With Black Voters on Full Display With That Charlamagne Tha God Town Hall Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Even CNN has noticed Kamala’s poor performance with black voters this cycle: Sams, enough whippets, dude.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris' Desperate Pandering With Black Voters on Full Display With That Charlamagne Tha God Town Hall Rebecca Downs
Biden's Latest Betrayal is 'Deeply Disturbing' Katie Pavlich
What Is Fani Willis Hiding? Mia Cathell
Harris Made a Rather Telling Point About This Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent's Chances in PA Rebecca Downs
Not Just Bill Clinton: Tim Walz Throws His Own Campaign Under the Bus Yet Again Rebecca Downs
FEMA Halted Aid in Parts of North Carolina in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris' Desperate Pandering With Black Voters on Full Display With That Charlamagne Tha God Town Hall Rebecca Downs
Advertisement