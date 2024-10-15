Kamala Spokesperson Goes Baghdad Bob About Dems' Massive Deficit Among Male Voters

Kamala Harris’ spokesperson and senior adviser, Ian Sams, should be commended for peddling patently false nonsense to the point where it’s become a ‘Baghdad Bob’ exercise. It’s something to behold: every poll shows Kamala is doing horrifically with male voters. The gender gap has always existed between the two parties—it’s even more defined now in the Donald Trump era. Fox News host Martha McCallum tried to ask about the Harris camp’s plan to address this deficit among male voters, which Sams denied is an accurate snapshot of the race:

Advertisement

.@MarthaMacCallum absolutely nukes Kamala Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams when he tries to argue Harris is *not* losing support among men pic.twitter.com/VRgNC012FQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 15, 2024

So, forget her attempts to bust into the so-called ‘bro’ podcast circuit. Why was Tim Walz making such a big deal about going hunting, which was a total disaster, with the Minnesota governor unable to load his shotgun properly? Barack Obama is now being deployed to shame black men into joining the Harris camp. The red flags are everywhere that Kamala is doing historically poor with men, especially men of color.

No matter how you splice the data, Trump seems to be the strongest Republican with Black voters since 1960. Young Black men in particular have trended right during Trump's runs (cutting the Dem margin by 40 pts from 2012).



But Trump's doing historically well with Black women too pic.twitter.com/FyUqqDKLjE — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 14, 2024

Even CNN has noticed Kamala’s poor performance with black voters this cycle: Sams, enough whippets, dude.